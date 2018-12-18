Cottonwood P&Z approves Bocce cargo container expansion

Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Commission approved plans Monday to expand the patio area of Pizzeria Bocce Patio Bar in Old Town.

The expansion will add restrooms, expand the kitchen, storage and outdoor seating area, according to staff documents. Walk-in coolers would also be placed toward the back of the property as well as seating for customers waiting for a table at the main restaurant.

The plan is to place cargo containers on the adjacent property.

According to staff documents, the containers will be supplemented with corrugated metal roofing, laminated glazing and painted walks and panels so that they are “compatible with the surrounding area.”

Eric Jurisin, owner of several businesses and restaurants in Old Town in including Bocce is the applicant on the project.

In a letter of intent, Jurisin said he has an agreement with Cashmere Properties to lease the vacant lot adjacent to the restaurant, on the west side of North Main Street between 1048 and 1060 North Main Street, near the Old Town Square.

“This will be my 10th project in Old Town starting with Nic’s” said Jurisin during a call to the public at Monday’s meeting. “We’re doing something new. This is an artsy, eco-friendly idea we think will flow well with the business.”

The containers can be taken off the property if Cashmere decides not to extend the lease, Jurisin said but he hopes “to be here a while.”

Jurisin received unanimous support from the commission.

“You have a track record here,” Commission Member Christopher Dowling said. “More often than not, it’s a good outcome … this fills a gap that needs to be filled.”

P&Z OKs VVMC renovations

Cottonwood Planning & Zoning unanimously approved renovations of the Verde Valley Medical Center office building at 294 West State Route 89A, Monday.

Modifications of the property include a new roof for the main entrance canopy, adding two new doors and repainting, glazing and changing dark glass panels to more energy efficient ones.

The interior floor plan will also be updated to be more user-friendly as well as accommodate future medical office needs, according to staff documents.

For P&Z minutes and agendas, vist https://cottonwoodaz.gov/AgendaCenter/Planning-Zoning-Commission-11