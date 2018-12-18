Obituary: Roy Raymond New II 1961-2018

Roy Raymond New II, 57, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home with his boys at his side on Dec. 14, 2018.
Roy was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 14, 1961, to Ray and Nellie New, both now deceased.
He was raised in Laveen, Arizona, and attended Laveen Elementary and Phoenix Christian High School. Roy helped run the family business, “Grand Avenue Produce,” as co-owner.
He is survived by his two sons, Roy Raymond New III of Chino Valley, and Joshua Daniel New of Mesa. Memorial services will be held at Clarkdale Baptist Church, 1051 AZ 89A in Clarkdale on Sunday, Dec. 23, at 3 p.m.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
