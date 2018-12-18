Q&A: Dave Chapman to retire as transportation, maintenance director for Clarkdale-Jerome School District

CLARKDALE – Come Dec. 21, Dave Chapman will no longer be part of the working class.

That’s because Chapman, transportation and maintenance director for the Clarkdale-Jerome School District, is retiring.

Chapman has been the district’s lead transportation and maintenance person for 20 years. He said recently that it was about that long ago – 20 years – when he knew he wanted to be involved in “supporting the school system and helping children get back and forth to school safely.”

Clarkdale-Jerome Principal Steve Doerksen said that Chapman has been a “valuable part of this educational community.”

“His role as a transportation director and bus driver is to ultimately ensure that students get to the school and return home in a safe manner,” Doerksen said. “Dave has a calm demeanor and student safety is his highest priority.”

Verde Valley Newspapers: What do you like most about your work?

Dave Chapman: “I enjoy working with the children and giving them positive reinforcements.”

VVN: What do you like least about your work?

Chapman: “The paperwork required by the state.”

VVN: Tell us about your work style.

Chapman: “I prefer to take my time and make sure things are done correctly. I am a meticulous worker and strive for perfection.”

VVN: Tell us something notable about your career.

Chapman: “I hold certification to train bus drivers as well as other maintenance skills such as gas line inspection.”

VVN: Do you have a favorite quote or saying?

Chapman: “'Speak softly but carry a big stick.’ What I mean by this is, even though I have a quiet personality, I can be assertive when the needs arise.”

VVN: Tell us something most people don’t know about you.

Chapman: “I have a love for fishing and I enjoy taking my 10 grandchildren whenever possible.”

