Stockwell sentencing reset for February

CAMP VERDE -- A man charged with arson and burglary for a May 2013 incident at the 1900 block of South Deserama Circle in Verde Village will be sentenced in February.

In July, 2017, a Yavapai County detective received tips regarding the involvement of certain suspects in this incident, according to a YCSO news release. These tips were not shared in the media.

In May, 2018, Stockwell pleaded guilty to arson of an occupied structure, first-degree burglary, criminal damage and theft. He is currently be held without bond.

Stockwell’s codefendant, Joshua Dawson, appeared in court Monday for a Donald hearing. Dawson is also accused of being involved in the arson of three different businesses in Cottonwood, including the City of Cottonwood’s Human Resource and Finance building at 816 N. Main St., on April 1st, 2013.

Stockwell’s sentencing is scheduled Monday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m., at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.

The court ruled the clerk to restrict details of the plea agreement, according to court documents.