Town to discuss Camp Verde Water System

CAMP VERDE – In its final meeting of the year, the Camp Verde Town Council could go into executive session Wednesday to discuss a possible purchase of the Camp Verde Water ComSystem, what Town Manager Russ Martin said Monday is a plan to “rehash, to effectively bring council up to speed.”

In regular session, council could approve a liquor license for John Teah, owner of the Magic Wok restaurant located at 348 S. Main St.

Council could also approve a liquor license for Chelsea Center, owner of Epicenter Wines, located at 4626 Old Hey 279.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

A copy of the agenda is available at the Town’s website, located at http://www.campverde.az.gov/government/town-clerk/agendas-minutes-actions/2018-town-council.

This meeting is open to the public. At two separate times during the meeting, a Call to the Public is held to provide an opportunity for residents to comment about items not on the agenda.

According to Arizona Revised Statute 38-431-01 (H), council cannot discuss or take legal action on open call comments from the public unless the matters are properly noticed for discussion and legal action.

Council members, pertaining to open call, may respond to criticism or may ask Town staff to review a matter or ask that that a matter be placed on a future agenda.