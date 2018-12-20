Carlson Creek Vineyard opens in Old Town

The Carlson Creek Vineyard has opened in Old Town Cottonwood to “share our wines with the communities throughout the Verde Valley,” said co-owner and winemaker Robert Carlson.

“We had been scouting locations for a third tasting room for quite some time and when this space became available, we couldn’t pass it up,” Carlson said in a news release.

The Carlson family’s Cottonwood location makes the third tasting room for the boutique winery, alongside one in Scottsdale and another in Willcox, which soon will relocate to the family’s new winery on their 280-acre vineyard,.

Carlson Creek Vineyard was established in 2008.

Friday, the tasting room opened to the public with a ribbon cutting, complimentary tastings of select wines from the Carlson Creek portfolio, live music and a meet-and-greet with winemakers John Carlson and Robert Carlson.

The 2500-square-foot Old Town tasting room features a comfortable, casual wine tasting experience at a custom barrel stave bar built by Bootleg Barrelcraft, alongside couch seating and high-top tables.

Guests can enjoy the more than 13 varietals, including everything from Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Muscat, and Riesling to Syrah, Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Malbec, Mourvèdre and Grenache Rosé – as well as a menu of light bites to pair with the wines.

The completely remodeled tasting room also features a variety of spaces for both small and large parties to host private events and buyouts.

Carlson Creek Vineyard’s Cottonwood tasting room is located at 1010 N. Main St., Cottonwood, and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

For more information on the new tasting room, call 928-634-3866. CarlsonCreek.com or connect with them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.