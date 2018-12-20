‘Clarifying expectations’ a component of trust

CAMP VERDE – One of the qualities of a leader is “the abundance of humility,” said Danny Howe, administrator-in-charge of the Camp Verde School District.

Earlier this year, Howe and the Camp Verde School Board began reading the book The Speed of Trust by Stephen Covey.

Before the board’s regular meeting each month, 30 minutes is reserved for a work session to discuss the book.

“Continuous improvement” and “clarifying expectations” have been recent topics, Howe said, each intertwined with the other.

“The book is about bringing people together on a common ground,” Howe said. “Helping us move forward with where we want to go.”

Howe said that The Speed of Trust “helps the board meetings because it opens people up for communicating, sharing, having confidence in, and holding people accountable.”

The Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month, 280 Camp Lincoln Road, and at 6:30 p.m. for the special work session to discuss The Speed of Trust. Call (928) 567-8000 for more information.