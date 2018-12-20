Prison ordered for Camp Verde man who assaulted Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer

PHOENIX – Kelton Treyvon Prentiss, 23, of Camp Verde, was sentenced this week by Senior U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell to 12 months and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.



Prentiss had previously pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer.

On March 26, 2018, Prentiss, an enrolled member of the Yavapai-Apache Nation, assaulted a Yavapai-Apache Nation police officer. As a result of the assault, the officer suffered serious injury.





The investigation in this case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department.

The prosecution was handled by Christina Covault, assistant U.S. attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix.