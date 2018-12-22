CV boys smash Sedona to win 7 of last 8 games

Photo Gallery Camp Verde Basketball Sedona Red Rock 122118 Camp Verde hosted the Sedona Red Rock girls and boys basketball teams on Dec. 21. The Cowboys swept the Scorpions. VVN/James Kelley

Camp Verde High boys basketball continued their hot start on Friday night.

The No. 8 Cowboys beat No. 34 Sedona Red Rock 69-24. It’s Camp Verde’s seventh win in their last eight.

“Well obviously I’m very pleased, I mean that’s a great effort from every single kid on the floor,” CV head coach Daniel Wall. “We battled, kids stuck to the game plan, they absolutely competed their tails off. We just did a really great job in a lot of facets of the game.”

The Cowboys jumped out to a 6-0 lead early on, prompting the Scorpions to call a pair of timeouts. They couldn’t stop the bleeding though, so the Cowboys had a 10-point lead within a couple of minutes and led 24-8 after the first quarter.

Then with 6:21 left in the second they were up by 20 and with about a minute to go in the third by 30. With 1:30 left to go in the third quarter, Camp Verde had a 57-17 lead.

The win snapped CV’s seven game losing streak to their rivals and their first since 2015.

Camp Verde (10-2, 1-0 Central) is in first place and was able to put every player in in a region game.

“It’s huge,” Wall said. “It just speaks to the mental focus that we had coming into the game and the ability to stick with what we thought would work and the kids went out and executed and did a great job.”

Junior shooting guard Jason Collier led the way for CV with 20 points, while junior shooting guard/small forward Abelardo Gonzalez had 12 and senior guard Ismael Hogan had 10.

A handful of basketball alumni were on hand, making the win more sweet.

“Several ex players, that was fun to catch up a little bit,” Wall said. “What I’m going to do after me and you are done talking here is chat with some more of them, But yeah, great to see some old faces and catch up for sure.”

Camp Verde held Sedona Red Rock to single digits in every quarter, including seven in the second and third and two in the fourth when they were mostly using back ups.

Up next for the Cowboys is hosting the Yvonne Johnson Memorial Shootout starting on Dec. 28.

When asked if that was the ideal way to go into the break, Wall was clear.

“Are you kidding?” Wall said. “Yeah it’s great (laughs), it’s great, it’s definitely what you envisioned, what you hope to have happen as you get closer to this day and it’s all the kids’ effort and them working hard and taking care of business (Friday) night. It was fun.”