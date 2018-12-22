Guest house not welcome: County P&Z nixes use permit in Pine Valley subdivision

COTTONWOOD -- It was a classic lesson of caveat emptor (let the buyer beware).

At least that’s what Yavapai County Development Services Director David Williams said when it comes to buying property that may not be properly zoned, unbeknownst to the buyer.

Thursday, the Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Commission shot down a use permit for a guest house on a property located at the Pine Valley subdivision in the Village of Oak Creek.

Property owners Paul and Milana Yakubov submitted the request to the county.

The guest house structure encroaches 20 feet into the 30-foot rear setback requirement by the county ordinance, according to staff documents. The property is also smaller than what is required for a guest house, according to county code.

According to county staff, there were 34 letters in opposition of the permit and seven in support.

Albert Yakubov spoke at the meeting for his family. According to Yakubov, the guest house was intended for his parents.

“We are just regular people. We aren’t developers,” he said. “We wanted our parents to be with us.”

Yakubov said when they originally bought the property, the listing noted that the property included a guest house.

The guest house, Yakubov said, already had a kitchen, bathroom and attached garage. After buying the property, they converted the garage into a bedroom for their parents.

Williams said the kitchen was put in illegally before the Yakubov’s bought the property.

Yakubov said the problem only started when they began listing their main house on AirBnb, a website where homeowners can offer up their properties as temporary lodging.

“As soon as we listed our main house, we got complaints,” he said. “The guest house was not rented out.”



According to staff, even if the structure was only meant for family members, the county currently does not recognize the property as overnight habitable space.

Many neighbors spoke in opposition of the guest house at the meeting, citing zoning violations.

“This house does violate P&Z laws and we ask that his parcel not be allowed to have a special use permit,” said Danny Kim, president of the Pine Valley Property Owners Association. “The character of the neighborhood would be drastically changed.”

Pine Shadows resident Susan Clary characterized herself as “the dreaded neighbor” who initially complained to the county about the Yakubov’s property.

She said she was initially excited when the Yakubovs moved in because they are a young family with children.

“This isn’t about discriminating foreigners,” she said. “I don’t like predators coming in and turning properties into short-term rentals,” she said.

P&Z opposed the use permit unanimously followed by claps from the audience.



Commissioner Michael Ellegood said he felt the Yakubovs are innocent parties in the issue.

“I feel sorry for the applicant,” he said. “But this is part of our process, I’m going to be opposed.”

Commissioner Mark Mumaw said that while he felt the Yakubovs were misled by the realtor who sold their property, “recourse from the owner can be taken elsewhere” but not with the county.