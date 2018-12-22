Mingus Union hosting winter track and field camp next week

Mingus Union track and field will hold a camp next week for kids.

Marauder coaches and student athletes will coach at the Mingus Track Winter Kids Camp on Thursday Jan. 3 and Friday Jan. 4.

The meet with be at the MUHS track and run from 10 a.m. to noon. It is for kids grades fourth through eighth.

The cost is $30 per athlete and includes a shirt.

The Marauders will lead the campers in team warm ups, individual event skills, team building and games.

A registration form can be found at mingusunion.com/athletics. Checks can be made payable to MUHS Track and fees can also be paid at the school’s bookstore.