Obituary: Ronald Richard Rossiter 1947-2018

Ronald Richard Rossiter (Ron), 71, of Cornville, Arizona, passed away Dec. 17, 2018, in Phoenix, Arizona, after a valiant battle. He was born July 22, 1947, in El Paso, Texas, to John Robert and Mary Eileen Rossiter.





He graduated from William S. Hart High School in Newhall, California, June of 1965 and attended Taft College.

He served in the United States Army from May 30, 1968 until Oct. 27, 1972, earning the rank of Sergeant.

He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was Honorably Discharged from the Arizona Army National Guard May 22, 1990.



He loved a challenge and maintained an elevated work ethic. He drove Reddi-Mix trucks for Copper State, Superior, and Hanson Aggregates. He drove dump trucks for M & M Excavating, Larry Baugh, and Granite Mountain Materials. He transported patients for Angels on Duty and was Pool Technician and so much more at Oak Creek Ranch School.

Ron was the life of the party. He was the epitome of love, laughter and loyalty. He was enormously kind and had the ability to tastefully bring humor to any situation.



His wife, Beth, of 45 years, survives him; along with his sons, Jake (Luanne), Cornville, Arizona, and Luke, Camp Verde, Arizona; and a daughter, Roni (Rick) Ferguson of Oak Harbor Washington.

He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Marcus (Jessica) Ferguson of Van Couver, Washington, Jonathan Ferguson of Oak Harbor, Washington, and Mariah (Tom) Spear of Oak Harbor, Washington, Trevor (Jillian) Murray of Zephr Cove, Nevada, Corey Murray of Irving, Texas, Hailie Rious of Camp Verde, Arizona, and Eli Rossiter of Camp Verde, Arizona.

He has one great-granddaughter, Isle Ferguson, of Vancouver, Washington.



Private family services with military honors have been held. He will be interred at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.



