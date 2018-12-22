Town Manager Russ Martin checks off 2018 as banner year for Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – The following are things that Camp Verde Town Manager Russ Martin counts as successes in 2018.

1 Progress of the new Camp Verde Sports Complex.

“People are getting excited about the long-awaited sports complex. Patience will pay off.”

2 Leadership transition at council level “done with respect and dignity, meaning positive things moving forward when so much negativity happens at higher level races and elections.”

3“More road development and maintenance, both completion of SR 260 that some said would not happen a few years ago is now finishing. With that we were able to complete a connection between old HWY 279 and SR 260 with cooperative neighbors and do more chip seal that continues the infrastructure investment council has worked so hard to prioritize.”

4 “Transition in leadership at Camp Verde Marshal’s Office thanks to the staff and Commander Brian Armstrong.”

On Oct. 15, Camp Verde welcomed Corey Rowley as the town’s new marshal. Rowley took over for Commander Brian Armstrong, who served as interim marshal from Oct. 2017 until Rowley’s arrival. Rowley had served as Chief of the Yakutat, Alaska Police Department.