CVHS Yearbook staff ‘intentional’ with food drive

CAMP VERDE – Students from Camp Verde High School will donate 294 non-perishable food items to the Bread of Life Mission, thanks to the school’s inaugural Christmas Food Drive.

According to Tina Scott, Camp Verde High School’s graphic design, yearbook and SkillsUSA advisor, the sophomore class “handily won the competition,” as it contributed 176 of the total food items collected.

Students collected non-perishable foods the week of Dec. 9, as well as on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18. In order, seniors, freshmen, and then juniors “trailed behind the sophomores in this order,” Scott said.

Scott and the school’s yearbook staff “have committed ourselves to being more intentional.”

“Intentional in our focus, intentional in helping others, intentional in making a positive impact on those around us as well as our community, intentional in choosing to be happy, intentional in putting the best we have to offer out there every day, and intentional in being positive contributions to the world we are a part of,” Scott said.

Scott said that it is “noteworthy” that her students collected food for the hungry and that their “intentional efforts bear consideration on our part that many of our youth do think empathetically for others and the wellbeing of something greater than themselves.”

Scott also said she is “especially proud of my yearbook staffs’ dedication and their continued efforts to lead their peers to a more driven, intentional life.”

