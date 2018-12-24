The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a special premiere of the inspiring new film “Diet Fiction” on Thursday, Jan. 3 -- the perfect way to kick off the New Year following the holidays. There will be two screenings of the film at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

This special premiere of “Diet Fiction” will feature a special guest filmmaker who will be in Sedona to present the film and host Q&A discussions after both screenings, hosted by Sedona’s own Sheron Foster.

“Diet Fiction” is a ground-breaking feature length documentary from the award-winning filmmaker and producer of the popular documentary “Food Choices”, Michal Siewierski. It follows the audacious filmmaker in his exciting journey into the controversial world of weight loss and dieting, as he uncovers several shocking facts and confronts common misconceptions, and misleading information propagated by the industry over the last several decades.

Showing the often-devastating effects that obesity has on people’s lives and exposing the viewer to new disruptive ideas and science-based evidence that could potentially lead to long term sustainable weight loss and improved health, this film is sure to be a life-changer.

About the filmmaker: Michal Siewierski

Michal Siewierski is a world renowned Emmy Award-nominated TV producer, and documentary filmmaker, with a passion for creating positive change in the world through his work.

After spending 15 years as a TV commercial director and producer in the advertising world, Michal decided to dedicate his life to creating films that can benefit humanity by fighting injustice, reducing suffering and saving lives.

His work was featured in 190 countries and translated into over 20 languages. Michal is a proud father, husband, animal lover and nutrition geek.

“Diet Fiction” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.