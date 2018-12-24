Outgoing President Glazar cites five Mingus Union highlights for 2018

COTTONWOOD – As outgoing Mingus Union Board President, Anita Glazar said she “could name hundreds of Mingus accomplishments” of this soon-to-be-past year.

But Glazar settled on five:

1 The citizenship of the students.

“Whenever on campus, I am proud of our young people. They treat each other with respect and have always treated me with the same. I love our Mingus Marauders. Chivalry is not dead.”

2 The school culture.

“Schools are microcosms of their communities. Mingus staff and school leaders, both adults and students, model and encourage appropriate and responsible behavior. It is acceptance of every person on campus, not mere tolerance that is the norm.”

3 The arts and tech programs.

“As an example, Mingus is blessed to have James Ball on staff. His theatre productions have won state competitions and many of his students have received awards as well as earned acceptance to prestigious university theatre and music programs. He has talented staff members and incredible students who support his vision. Having worked at Mingus for close to 30 years, I am always amazed and inspired to see groups of teenage boys and girls merrily and confidently tap dancing across the stage. In a time where many schools cut their technical and performing arts programs, Mingus has been protective and highly supportive.”

4 The athletic programs.

“I was impressed with first-year Mingus teacher and football coach Robert Ortiz. Coaches are special people, and Mingus is lucky to have adults, not just willing, but enthusiastic about their athletic programs. Coaching takes a lot of time and these staff and community members are encouraging our young people to be strong, fair, and ambitious.”

5 MUHS is such a unique and impressive school.

“Although I only mentioned a few staff members by name, there are 100 more who serve our youth and community. I’m grateful for each of them. Mingus staff is the best: Special people in a special place.”