The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Dec. 30 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “La Bayadere” from the Royal Ballet in London. There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



Natalia Makarova’s production of the 19th-century classic ballet “La Bayadere” brings an exotic world of temple dancers and noble warriors to life.

Marius Petipa’s fantasy, set in legendary India, tells the tale of a temple dancer and the prince who loves her but marries another.

The famous, moonlit ‘white act’ — The Kingdom of the Shades — is a corps de ballet highlight, as multiple images of the prince’s lost love haunt his mind. The choreography allows two opposing ballerinas to shine, while a bronze idol comes vividly to life in a stunning solo. Throughout, the melody and moods of Minkus’s music perfectly match the fluidity and precision of the classical choreography and the drama of the storytelling.

“La Bayadère” tells a story of love, passion and vengeance. Nikiya, a temple dancer, is in love with the warrior Solor but the High Brahmin desires her for himself. When Nikiya spurns him, the furious High Brahmin tells Princess Gamzatti, Solor’s fiancée, that Solor and Nikiya are in love.

In revenge, Gamzatti orders Nikiya to be killed. Solor is haunted by Nikiya’s spirit and dreams of being reunited with her. At his wedding to Gamzatti he finally achieves his desire: the angry gods take vengeance for the death of Nikiya by destroying the temple, killing the whole wedding party. Solor and Nikiya’s spirits are reunited.

The cast will feature Royal Ballet Principals Marianela Nuñez as Nikiya, Vadim Muntagirov as Solor and Natalia Osipova as Gamzatti.

“La Bayadere” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.