Clarkdale, Sedona programs planned on human trafficking

Coalition Against Human Trafficking – Northern Arizona is sponsoring talks in Clarkdale and Sedona by a nationally known speaker on human trafficking Jan. 12-13 with a Cottonwood artist holding a reception to benefit the coalition Jan. 12.

Three different houses of worship are partnering with the Coalition to host Nick Lembo, a nationally known speaker on the subject of human trafficking, on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 12-13, 2019.

Lembo’s talk is entitled The World of Human Trafficking and Men Making a Difference.

Ann Metlay, Sedona Monthly Magazine artist of the month, describes her new ceramic series as “self-portraits of the grief I felt as I imagined how human trafficking would affect me, personally, and my own children.”

Ann is hosting a benefit reception for the Coalition at her studio gallery in Cottonwood on Saturday afternoon, Jan, 12.

The artist reception will follow Nick’s first presentation at 1 p.m. at the Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive in Clarkdale.

Nick Lembo has been a presenter for Just.Men.Arizona throughout the state sharing the importance of men’s involvement in fighting human trafficking and how they can get involved.

He has also presented for Shared Hope International at national conferences and has spoken at anti-trafficking forums across the nation. His passion is to engage and equip men to wage war against sex trafficking and change the culture through education. Nick often presents with his wife Jo Lembo, the National Outreach Manager for Shared Hope International, an organization that fights sex trafficking in the United States and around the world.

Ann Metlay, a ceramic sculptress and poet, will be showing pieces inspired by the devastating effects of human exploitation at Adrift Gallery, 423 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood on Saturday from 2 to 4 pm. Dave Rentz, a local favorite percussionist and musician will perform. Ann will hold a silent auction to benefit the Coalition, and in addition will donate 20% of all sales of her art to the Coalition.

On Sunday Nick will speak in Sedona, first at 8:30 a.m. at the Jewish Community of Sedona & the Verde Valley, 100 Meadowlark Drive.

The Men’s Club will serve breakfast (donation requested).

The last opportunity to hear Nick’s presentation will be at 2-3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road in Sedona.

The Coalition Against Human Trafficking-Northern Arizona is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit grass roots organization dedicated to combating human trafficking in our communities through increasing awareness about this growing problem. Its mission is to educate, provide a networking platform and collectively partner with diverse groups to help eradicate human trafficking.

For more information on the Coalition and these events please see http://www.caht-naz.org/ or call the Secretary of the Coalition at (928) 649-2613.

If You Go ....

• Nick Lembo Presentation - Saturday, January 12, 2019, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive (take Scenic Drive roundabout on 89A), Clarkdale.

• Artist Ann Metlay Reception & Benefit for the Coalition- Saturday, January 12, 2019, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Adrift Gallery & Studio, 423 S. 6th Street (just north of 89A), Cottonwood.

• Nick Lembo Presentation – Sunday, January 13, 2019, 8:30 a.m., Jewish Community of Sedona & the Verde Valley, 100 Meadow Lark Drive (corner of Hwy 179), Sedona. (Breakfast served/donation requested.)

• Nick Lembo Presentation – Sunday, January 13, 2019, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road (at roundabout of Hwy 179), Sedona.

• For information see http://www.caht-naz.org/ or call the Secretary of the Coalition at (928) 649-2613.