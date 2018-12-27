Crime & Courts: Year in review (with video)

Seth Collins legal marathon reaches finish line in 2018

Seth Collins was sentenced to nine more years is prison by Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Paupore Sept. 26.

Collins was responsible for the Nov. 21, 2014, collision on State Route 260. He was sentenced to 12.25 years for 23 charges stemming from the SR 260 accident that included 12 counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment, four counts of aggravated DUI, criminal damage, possession of methamphetamine, possession of diazepam, and two counts of paraphernalia.

The crash turned deadly on Jan. 17, 2015, when one of the victims in the collision, Sabrina Champ, had a miscarriage after the collision. Collins was not charged with the death of the unborn child.

Cottonwood detective faces kidnapping, assault, domestic violence charges

Cottonwood Police Detective Cody Delafuente was arrested Oct. 24 following an investigation of a domestic disturbance in Clarkdale, according to Clarkdale Police Sgt. Nicole Florisi. The incident occurred at the Mountain Gate subdivision

Delafuente has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of preventing use of a telephone during an emergency, court records show. He entered a not-guilty plea on Nov. 6.

A 72-page Clarkdale police report details alleged domestic violence toward his wife.

The case is being handled by the Coconino County Attorney’s Office after the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office “conflicted out,” said Penny Cramer, administrative assistant to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff is presiding over the case.

Delafuente was placed on paid administrative leave in October, said Cottonwood Police Commander Gareth Braxton-Johnson. He is currently out of custody on $2,500 bond.

Superior Court in Camp Verde hosts pastor abuse trial

Over the summer, the Yavapai County Superior Court hosted a weeks-long trial involving a former Prescott pastor facing multiple charges of abuse and molestation.

After two days of deliberations, a jury found Thomas Chantry guilty on two aggravated assault charges. Jurors determined that Chantry was not guilty of one child molestation charge and one aggravated assault charge. They were deadlocked on four of the molestation charges.

The verdict concluded a five-week trial. Accusations by alleged victims included incidents where Chantry disciplined children of the families in his congregation at Miller Valley Baptist Church so severely he left bruises and marks. Some of the abuse later turned into molestation, according to witness testimony.

In September, Chantry surrendered himself Yavapai County Superior Court after facing nine new abuse and molestation charges.

According to the indictment, Chantry is accused of hitting a child with a boat oar on multiple occasions.

The motion to hold describes instances where Chantry did “unspeakable acts of sadistic physical abuse, which were always followed by acts of molestation.”

Chantry is currently being held in the County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Two sentenced in failed Taco Bell Robbery

A man and a woman each pleaded guilty to their involvement in a botched Taco Bell Robbery that occurred in January.

The attempted robbery resulted in the assault of an employee. The victim required six staples to his head.

Zion Plotnikoff, 19 at the time, was sentenced to five years in prison in July and his codefendant, Tia Stevens, 37 at the time, was sentenced to six years in August.

Surveillance video shows Plotnikoff climbing in the drive-thru window and assaulting an employee with the butt of what appeared to be a handgun. It was later revealed that the handgun was not real. No money was taken.

3 charges dropped in Escalante case after AZ Supreme Court ruling

Three charges were dropped in a drug courier case involving a 2015 Cottonwood traffic stop Monday, Dec.

In October 2015, Erick Escalante was convicted of felony charges of transporting a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and five charges of misconduct involving weapons. Escalante is serving a 14-year sentence on these charges.

In September, the Arizona Supreme Court reversed the convictions on three of the charges stating that “the trial was infected with fundamental, prejudicial error that deprived him a fair trial,” according to the ruling.

Justice Ann Timmer authored the opinion of the court. She cited a “trial error” as part of their decision.

“Here, the admission and pervasive use of drug-courier profile evidence during the defendant’s trial on drug-related charges constituted fundamental error and prejudiced his ability to receive a fair trial. We therefore reverse and remand for a new trial.”