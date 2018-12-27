Looking back, looking forward: Danny Brown talks Clarkdale-Jerome

CLARKDALE – It’s not just a B-score that has Danny Brown happy at Clarkdale-Jerome School District.

The second-year district superintendent is also pleased with the soccer field’s new metal bleachers, thanks to “many community organization and business contributions and efforts.”

“I brag to our colleagues we have the best facilities now in the Verde Valley – after we work on our baseball field,” Brown said.

Brown said that he hopes to see the district “continue improving our facilities and grounds.”

“After hiring a full time maintenance/groundskeeper, we feel we have the capacity to improve in this area,” he said. “We also hope to begin working with our community businesses and organizations to build a snack shack outside for concessions during baseball, softball and soccer seasons.”

The following are a few other things Brown is either pleased with or looks forward to being pleased with as 2018 comes to a close.

1 “We formed our first Native American Education Committee to increase our communication with the parents/community of the Yavapai-Apache Nation. We continue to work on issues and come up with solutions that directly affect our Native American students. We hope to involve our parents more in their children’s education in the future.”

2 “Beginning to work on a district strategic plan. We will form and utilize a district site council to assist with the planning process to develop future goals and initiatives moving forward.”

3 “We have updated and added to our local student assessment systems. Our sixth through eighth grade students now are assessed using the Galileo system, while K-5 have upgrade to AIMS Web+.

“Our goal is to give more support to our teachers, so they can utilize this data to drive instruction.”

4 “Our seventh grade students participated in a Verde River trip excursion along with our annual eighth grade San Juan River trip. Both trips were highly successful and are two of the highlights of our middle school experience.”

5 “We need to improve our school attendance rate, especially in the area of students with chronic absenteeism. We have put into place some processes and incentives to decrease our chronic absentee rate.”

