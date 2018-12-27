New board members, D grade, blended learning spell Beaver Creek in 2018

RIMROCK – A year ago, Karin Ward offered to go part-time at Beaver Creek to save her district money.

This year, the school district’s superintendent/business manager did not need to make such a recommendation.

At the Beaver Creek School District, no news is good news, as rarely so much as a mini-controversy takes place.

Which perhaps is why longtime school board members Jo Burke and Karen DuFresne elected to not run for reelection, to be replaced by Brandi Bateman and Daniel Dubien.

Both residents of the Beaver Creek community, Bateman and Dubien have served as executive assistant to a school district’s superintendent.

Bateman, formerly employed at Mingus Union High School District, and Dubien, currently employed by the district, joined incumbent Betty Hart as each was sworn in by Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter on Dec. 10.

A-to-F = D for BCS

It’s true that Beaver Creek School went from last year’s C to this year’s D, but as numbers go, Beaver Creek missed a C grade by just .07 percent.

“We measure students’ growth in so many ways,” Ward said. “We never want to make any excuses. We’d rather focus on the interventions we use each day.”

Such as the school district’s Blended Learning program, which groups fifth- and sixth-grade students, as well as seventh- and eighth-graders to “get our kids to be more engaged, and to stimulate their own personal learning,” Ward said.

Beginning with the 2017-2018 school year, Beaver Creek sought to improve its reading instruction through what Ward called a “stronger emphasis on foundational reading skills.”

A few years back, the school began using Envision, a math program that Ward said has a “strong student centered focus, and many built in intervention components.”

With a “three-year lag between implementation and results with a new curriculum,” Ward said that Beaver Creek “attributes some of our growth to the successful implementation of that program.”

Woman of the Year

A resident of the Dewey-Humboldt area, Ward’s impact in education has been county-wide.

With 37 years as an educator in the Phoenix area, Prescott area and in the Verde Valley, Ward was named Prescott Area Leadership’s Woman of the Year for 2018 earlier this year.

“It’s a beautiful tribute to all hard work Karin has done,” said Beaver Creek School Principal Katrina Sacco. “She’s more than woman of the year. Karin has been finding needs and filling them for a long time.”

Before becoming superintendent at Beaver Creek School District in 2004, Ward taught Spanish, social studies, computer programming, drama, English as a second language, first grade and second grade.

Ward is also Beaver Creek School District’s business manager.

Beaver Creek School Highlights

1 New teachers

Beaver Creek School District Superintendent Karin Ward talked about hiring new teachers “who are just as dedicated to helping our students achieve as those teachers that retired.”

2 Aide

“Having a strong group of paraprofessionals working beside the teachers to support student learning,” Ward said.

Said the school’s physical education teacher Micca Martinez: “We are lucky to have fabulous paraprofessionals that do a variety of valuable tasks that help our students and teachers to be successful every day.”

3 Girls volleyball

“This group of girls dedicated a lot of extra time to improve their skills to be able to compete and win the small schools state title,” Martinez said.

Goals for 2019

-Finding bus drivers or people who wish to become a bus driver.

-Continuing to support student academic growth.

-Watching Beaver Creek students become confident in meeting their learning goals.