VVFD: Authorities extinguish stove fire

Fire authorities extinguished a stove fire in a Verde Santa Fe residence Wednesday night, according to the Verde Valley Fire District.

The fire was contained to the stove, according to VVFD.

When crews arrived, they found all occupants out of the house and light smoke inside the residence.

According to VVFD, crews found an active fire coming from a stove and “quickly extinguished it.”

The house was ventilated and later turned back to the resident.

Cottonwood Fire also assisted on the call.

--Information provided by the Verde Valley Fire District