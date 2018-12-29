Coffee with a Cop on New Year’s Eve in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Though the last Monday of the month this year falls on New Year’s Eve, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will hold its Coffee with a Cop from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Dec. 31 at Thanks a Latte.

Camp Verde Marshal Corey Rowley said this week that he will share results of the community survey that more than 100 people answered over the past month.

“The response was more than I expected,” Rowley said. “The survey gave us a really good indication of what Camp Verde’s concerns are overall. And it drew people to our Facebook page.”

According to Rowley, respondents claimed that narcotics, gang activity, burglaries and a lack of youth-related activities were tops on the list of concerns.

Of the respondents, Rowley said that “about 30 people” requested follow-up contact from the Marshal’s Office. Rowley said that either he or one of the department’s four sergeants would follow up.

GIITEM

It stands for Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission – GIITEM – and Camp Verde Dep. Eric Trahin has been selected to work for the special force run by Arizona Department of Public Safety – DPS, Rowley said.

A two-year assignment, GIITEM is a gang and drug activity multi-agency task force with seven Verde Valley law enforcement officers. Said Rowley, DPS will pay 75 percent of Trahin’s wage, as well as overtime, and will supply him with a vehicle, computer and cell phone.

Covering all of Yavapai County, Rowley said his department doesn’t lose an officer but gains an agency, in effect. And Trahin’s reassignment to GIITEM couples well with the recent survey that identified gang activity and drugs as community concerns, Rowley said.

“The timing was spot on,” Rowley said.

Rowley said that Dep. Justin Rey finished “a close second” to Trahin for being selected for the task force.

“They’re both good, good officers, dynamic officers,” Rowley said. “They’re our top producers for this kind of activity.”

One new officer, one returning officer

After 21 years with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Oscar Berrelez retired in July 2017.

On Dec. 24, Berrelez returned to the department.

A week prior, the Marshal’s Office welcomed former Yavapai-Apache Police Officer Ty Wantland to the department.

Said Rowley, deputies Berrelez and Wantland replace officers who had left “over the past several months.”

“These two replacements are huge,” Rowley said. “Their knowledge of the area, respect among the other officers in the community and in their departments, and their close working relationships with this police department.”

Thanks a Latte is located at 348 S. Main St. in Camp Verde.

