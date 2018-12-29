Cottonwood Police highlights of 2018

Thousands in grants

The Cottonwood Police Department received three grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. All three promote improved safety on our streets and highways.

The first grant $20,000 and is designated for DUI enforcement. This funding will be applied to staffing of DUI patrols, Know Your Limit, Education and a DUI Command Post that accompanies DUI saturation patrols.

The second grant is designated for overtime and equipment which makes it possible to place traffic officers in areas where most crashes occur and where violations are most concerning.

Due to normal calls for service, it is often difficult to staff these types of selective enforcement. This grant, in the amount of $10,000, will be designated strictly to overtime during the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.

The third grant will enable the department to equip the Motor Officer with a new Selective Traffic Enforcement Motorcycle.

Increase in criminal speeding

In recent studies we have seen a 90 percent increase in the number of criminal speed citations in our city. Of these numbers, 55 percent are in the business and residential areas of our city.

Statistics show that accidents are a major problem within the City of Cottonwood. There are a total of eight Highway miles (SR 260 and SR 89A) and three miles of Main Street. These roadways are the only paved roads for vehicles to travel in and out of Cottonwood. Therefore they accommodate a large number of daily traffic, on which the majority of major accidents occur.

Celebrating women

Cottonwood Police Department recently took part in the “Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement 2018 Recognition Luncheon” held Wednesday, October 17, 2018.

The event celebrated and honored the work that all women do in the profession every day. Tristica Kendall, Evidence Technician was amongst a group of nominees who stood out from all others for the “Unsung Hero” category.

Sergeant Monica Kuhlt was also amongst a stand out group of nominees in the “Leading the Way” category. We are very proud of these ladies and what they contribute to our department as professionals. Many thanks to Chief Debora Black and the Prescott Police Department for hosting.

Officer Rowdy Scott saves Tortoise on Del Web

Cottonwood Police Department officers responded to the area of Running Iron and S. Cottonwood Ranch Road in Del Web, Sept. 4 in reference to a tortoise running loose in the roadway.

On arrival, Officer Rowdy Scott located the tortoise and with the help of neighbors returned it to the rightful owners. The tortoise had escaped through a hole it made in the fence. The neighbor was watching the tortoise while the owner was on vacation.

Rangers donate to Verde

Valley Shop with a Cop

Saturday, December 1st, Arizona Rangers of the Verde Valley Company donated $3,000 to Verde Valley Shop with a Cop.

The Verde Valley Company has been a major supporter of VVSWAC for many years; both in financial and volunteers for the event. In 2016 the Rangers held a fundraiser that raised over 15K.

“The funds from the raffle were envisioned to endow much of the Shop with a Cop program,” said Captain Gary Jordan of the Verde Valley Company of the Arizona Rangers. “This provides a boost to the funds available but provides funding for future years without overtaxing the support resources available.”

Trump honors police chiefs

From Cottonwood Police Chief Steve Gesell:

President Trump took time to join America’s police chiefs in Florida during the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference before flying back to the White House to formally swear Justice Brett Kavanaugh into office.

During his address he took the time to honor four heroic police officers on behalf of IACP and also reiterated support for our men and women in blue that lay it on the line everyday throughout our great country.