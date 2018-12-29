Former mining hotel in Jerome turns 100

A renovated relic of Jerome’s booming mining days is about to reach a major milestone: 100 years of history. To commemorate the event, a laser light show will take place New Year’s Eve that ought to be visible from several vantage points throughout the surrounding area.



THE HISTORY

On January 1, 1919, The Little Daisy Hotel opened for business. James “Rawhide Jimmy” Douglas built the 40-room hotel at the entrance of his lucrative copper mine, the Little Daisy, so he could host guests and house his miners.

The Great Depression and low-grade ore deposits eventually drove Jerome’s mining operations into the ground, however, and the Little Daisy Mine ultimately shut down in 1938, according to the Jerome State Historic Park. Not long after, the hotel was salvaged for parts.



“The building was completely gutted,” said area real estate professional Donna Chesler. “There were no windows, no doors, no roof, nothing.”

Very little was done with the property after that until a curious couple from Montana decided to purchase it in 1995 for less than $200,000.

Walter and Lisa Acker were both talented craftspeople who loved to renovate, so they made it their mission to revive the building, Chesler said. It took about nine years to complete the project, resulting in a mansion that they spent about 12 years living in together.

When Walter died unexpectedly in 2017, Lisa decided to put the home up for sale, entrusting Chesler to find a buyer.

The 33-room home is currently on the market for $6.2 million.

THE LIGHT SHOW

To commemorate the Little Daisy Hotel’s 100 years of existence, its owner is having a laser light show displayed on the front of the building from 9 p.m., Dec. 31, to about 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1.

“I think that, originally, Walter and Lisa planned to have a party, but when he died, everything changed,” Chesler said. “I think that Lisa was maybe brainstorming with some of her friends and they decided this would be a way to celebrate without actually having a big party in the house.”

Though no one is allowed to visit the home during the lightshow, Chesler anticipates the show will be visible from quite a few locations in Jerome.

“I would imagine even from Clarkdale,” she said.

Perhaps the best vantage point, Chesler said, is a pullover across from the old Jerome High School, 885 Hampshire Ave.

“I think that’s going to be the best spot, because there’s a lot of room for people to stand,” she said.

Fair warning, however, it’s expected to be below freezing temperatures in Jerome that night.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com.