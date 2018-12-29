Letter: A picture is worth a thousand words

Editor:
The tennis courts are getting tougher to play on. There are large cracks in 3 of the 4 courts. Shall we have a go fund me page or can the city repair them?
Rick Hendrickson
Cottonwood
