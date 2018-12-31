Cottonwood Community Band offers free group music lessons

Dust off your band instruments and join the Cottonwood Community Band during their preseason practices scheduled for Monday evenings Jan. 7, 14 and 21 from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Cottonwood Community School Band Room. All instrumentalist who had at least played at one time in their high school band and who wish to regain and develop their musical ability, as well as current high school musicians are invited to attend. If you no longer have an instrument, the Cottonwood Community Band has instruments that have been generously donated by community members to lend to interested musicians.

The Cottonwood Community Band will provide copies of the method book “Accent on Achievement” by John O’Reilly & Mark Williams for use during the preseason. This band method contains a variety of exercises, songs, duets, and complete band arrangements that comply with National Music Education Standards. According to the promo material for this band method, musicians completing Book 3 would have the skills necessary to play the Holst Suite in Eb.

The 2½ hours will be divided into two ability levels. From 6:30-7:20, the focus will be on basic rhythm, tone production, and basic technique and will use Book 2. From 7:30-9, more advanced techniques such as intonation, major and minor keys, swing rhythms, and counting in odd meters will be the focus and books 2 and 3 will be used. The 7:30-9:00 PM group will also be working on interpreting non-verbal signals from the conductor using the Accent On Performance series by the same authors.

Dr. Sy Brandon, conductor of the Cottonwood Community Band, will provide the instruction. Brandon has many years experience working with musicians from elementary level through professional.

The purpose of the preseason is to provide an opportunity for members of the band to work together on fundamental musical concepts in an enjoyable manner and to learn more about the how and why of music. It is hoped that the learning obtained during the preseason would carry over into concert preparation therefore enabling the music to be learned at a faster pace.

An additional purpose is to provide a training opportunity for instrumentalists in the community who want to refresh or develop their skills so that they could eventually play in the Cottonwood Community Band. During the past year, the Cottonwood Community Band has increased in size from 30 to 50 musicians.

For more information or to express interest in the preseason, please contact the band at cottonwoodcommunityband@gmail.com.