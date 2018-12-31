Former Camp Verdean takes on ‘Titan’ challenge

LAKE JACKSON, Texas – A Texas resident who lived her first eight years in Camp Verde is one of 64 participants in a televised competition designed to test the body, heart and mind.

Former Camp Verde resident Christiana ‘Kris’ Rugloski found out about The Titan Games a year ago when she moved from Florida to Texas.

Getting into fitness, Rugloski said she had “started running, racing several distances, then found the competitive side obstacle course racing and loved the all-around fitness it requires while constantly being a challenge due to the variety.

“Anywhere from three miles to 30 miles with up to 100 obstacles in a race,” she said.

The television show, which was inspired by executive producer and host Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, “was appealing” to Rugloski “in that me, a very new yet competitive athlete, would have a chance to compete against the best of the world in extreme physical challenges that requires not only strength but also my strengths in endurance and agility.”

According to the Titan Games bio, Rugloski is the youngest of the show’s 32 female competitors and “brings a youthful zest for life to the competition.” She lived in Camp Verde from 1998-2005.

“Growing up not having access to sports, she wants to make up for lost time and is always finding ways to push her body to new limits,” the bio stated.

A horse riding clinic assistant in her professional life, Rugloski said she has “always love[d] working outside and working with horses.

“My other passion is working with children,” she said. “The opportunity to combine all those in using horses and their amazing therapeutic traits to help children grow mentally, physically and behaviorally has been something that I love being involved in and I’m looking forward to continuing training and learning in that field.”

Rugloski also has a love of travel and exploration, and has plans to someday “hike to the tallest points in every state.”

According to a press release for the Titan Games, competitors will “push their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges.”

“The Titan Games will not only test the competitors’ physical strength, but also their mental and emotional fortitude,” the release stated. “Hard work and determination will be rewarded and a new breed of heroes will emerge.”

Thirty two women and 32 men competing, with a winner from each group to receive $100,000.

The Titan Games will premiere at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3 on NBC.

