State Route 89A closed in both directions north of Jerome

State Route 89A has been closed in both directions north of Jerome from mileposts 343-347 due to winter weather conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT suggests motorists postpone travel today due to poor driving conditions across the high country due to the storm.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.