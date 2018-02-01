Camp Verde girls hoops sweeps Paradise Honors

Camp Verde High girls basketball showed their postseason potential as they beat Paradise Honors comfortably at home on Tuesday night.

The No. 7 Cowboys (20-6, 7-2 Central) rebounded from their first power point loss at home to defeat the No. 19 Panthers 54-38.

“We’re still working on a bunch of stuff,” said CV head coach Mark Showers. “To me the turning point of the game was the third quarter. Third quarter the kids came out and played hard. (Sophomore forward) Destiny Dowdle finally started going hard to the basket. She ended up scoring four points in that quarter but she got to the basket and drew some fouls and was able to break down their defense.”

Last week Camp Verde lost 49-34 to No. 3 Sedona Red Rock. The Cowboys only conference losses have come at the hands of the Scorpions. Camp Verde is 11-2 in 2A power point games.

After the Paradise Honors game started 2-2, the Cowboys went on a 10-0 run and then led 12-6 after one quarter. They regained a double-digit lead but led only 20-16 at the half.

Then in the third quarter after the Panthers cut the deficit to one point, the Cowboys went on another run and led 37-23 after three quarters.

“(Dowdle) did a real nice job,” Showers said. “The other one in the second half was (sophomore guard) Tanna Decker, she ended up with 15 points and 13 in the second half. Between the two of them, they really took the game on their shoulders in the second half and opened things up for us.”

In the fourth quarter Paradise Honors went on a little run to cut the lead to 45-35 but the young Cowboys pulled away late. Although it was senior night, Camp Verde’s oldest player is their one junior, guard Hope Ontiveros.

Ontiveros scored 20 points, most on six 3s.

Showers said good teams win even when things aren’t going well and the young Cowboys showed poise.

“We didn’t shot the ball all that well for the entire game, I think like 23 percent for the entire game but good teams find a way to win and in the second half, our kids they tightened up the defense and when Paradise made a little run, they didn’t panic,” Showers said. “That’s one of the things we talked to them about after the game, they kept their composure were able to hold on and then widen that lead back up again. So they did a great.”

Sophomore post Jacy Finley “dominated” the defensive boards, Showers said, she had 17 points. Decker picked up her first double with 10 rebounds and 15 points.

Showers said maintaining composure at this point in the season becomes tougher and they have to find a way to handle it, like they did against Paradise Honors.

Up next for the Cowboys is the 2A Central Region Tournament. They clinched the second seed and a first round bye.

On Tuesday the six seed plays the three seed and four plays the five. The Cowboys host the winner of the 3/6 game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.

The highest remaining seed in the single elimination tournament will host the championship next Friday.