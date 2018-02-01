Camp Verde High School names January 2018 student of the month

Camp Verde High School has announced that senior Celeena Johnson is the school’s January Kiwanis Student of the Month. Celeena has a 4.0 weighted GPA and is ranked in the top 5 percent of her graduating class. Celeena has volunteered at the Camp Verde Community Library for the past three years as well as for the Town of Camp Verde at local events such as Cornfest and the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival. Celeena is hoping to attend the Yavapai College Honors Program where she plans to earn her Associate of Arts degree in writing. After that, she would like to attend a university to study English. (Photo courtesy of Camp Verde High School)