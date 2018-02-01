Criminal Justice Commission announces new leadership

PHOENIX – On Jan. 26, the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC) announced that Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk was elected as the Commission’s new Chairperson and Safford Police Chief Joe Brugman was elected as Vice-Chairperson at the Commission’s January meeting.

Both will serve a two year term in their respective positions.

“County Attorney Polk and Chief Brugman bring an immense about of criminal justice experience and knowledge to their leadership positions at the Commission,” said Andrew T. LeFevre, Executive Director of the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. “I look forward to working with them to support ACJC’s mission to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of Arizona’s criminal justice system.”

Polk became the first woman to be elected to the position of Yavapai County Attorney in November of 2000, and is currently serving her fifth term in the position. She was appointed by Governor Jan Brewer to serve on ACJC in May of 2012 and was previously Vice-Chair of ACJC. She is Chair of the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council and past president of the Arizona County Attorneys and Sheriffs Association.

Polk is a native Arizonan who received her Bachelor’s Degree and Law Degree from Arizona State University. After clerking for Arizona Supreme Court Justice Jack Hays, Polk served in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for eleven years before moving to Yavapai County in 1994. There, she joined the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office where she specialized in the prosecution of felony crimes, including elder abuse, domestic violence, sexual offenses and repeat felony offenders.

“I am honored to serve as Chair of ACJC and have great respect for all the members of the organization,” said Polk. “I am deeply committed to our mission of improving public safety through the coordination of all criminal justice agencies throughout Arizona.”

Brugman was appointed as the Police Chief for the City of Safford on June 2, 2014, after serving as the Chief of Police for the City of Coolidge. Brugman previously served the City of Chandler for 25 years, leaving as a Commander. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience including patrol, criminal investigations, undercover operations, internal investigations, communications, and community relations.

Brugman has an associate’s degree from Central Arizona College, a Bachelor’s Degree from Arizona State University and a Master’s Degree from Northern Arizona University. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Southern Police Institute, the Arizona Leadership Program and the Rural Executive Management Institute. He was appointed to the Commission by Governor Jan Brewer in January 2013.

“It is an honor to be selected as Vice-Chair of ACJC,” said Brugman.

“I look forward to working with the Commission to enhance public safety throughout Arizona.”