Funding available for county’s nonprofit organizations

The annual competitive grants process for the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County will provide financial support to worthy projects and programs serving county residents.

The online grant application is now open at azfoundation.org/grants. Completed applications must be submitted before 4 p.m. on Friday, March 2 to be considered.

Nonprofit organizations, public schools, municipalities and Tribal entities who attended a grant application workshop are invited to apply for funding to support projects and programs serving local communities. ACF of Yavapai County accepts funding requests in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $20,000. Grant funding may be awarded in interest areas including youth programs, social services, healthcare, eye care, music and art, the environment and to support local law enforcement agencies’ canine units. Projects must serve communities within Yavapai County geographic boundaries.

Last year, ACF of Yavapai County distributed $488,437 through the 2017 competitive grants process and Arizona Reads Now, its early childhood literacy project. Since inception, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County has awarded more than $15 million in grants and scholarships.

Local staff are available to answer questions and assist organizations in the application process. If you have questions about the competitive grants process for ACF of Yavapai County, contact Regional Philanthropic Advisor Lisa Sahady at 928-583-7815 or LSahady@azfoundation.org.

For assistance in completing your application, contact the Arizona Community Foundation’s grants management team at grants@azfoundation.org.