Obituary: Michael Leland Turner 1946-2018

Michael Leland Turner was born in Pontiac Michigan in 1946. His father, an Arizona native, brought the family back to Arizona in 1947. Michael spent the majority of his younger years in Clarkdale with his grandparents, and cousins. Michael’s parents moved to Tucson and then to Tempe where Michael graduated from Tempe high school. Michael joined the navy right after high school and served till 1969. He attended A.S.U. for a while, then moved back to Clarkdale in the 70’s to help his father run the “Turner Texaco “service station on main street Clarkdale.

Michael helped the Made in Clarkdale art show from its inception with anything he could, but only started showing his art from 2003 until his health no longer allowed him to participate.

Michael is survived by his wife, Crystal, sons, Stephen W. Bernett (Kimberly) OK, Trinity N. Bernett (Margaret) IA, daughter Michelle Gilleney (Brian) WA, and a nephew Adrian Turner of Tempe AZ.

There are 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A memorial will be held at a later date and will be announced.

