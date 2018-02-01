Pile burning planned through Friday

VERDE VALLEY – Verde Ranger District fire managers plan to continue fuel treatments east of the junction of Highway 169 and Interstate-17 through Friday, weather conditions permitting.

The fuel treatments began Tuesday.

Arizona Emergency Information Network (AzEIN) said that benefits from these treatments help to reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.

Cienega piles are located along Forest Road 68D and Forest Road 732. Piles are a result of the Cienega fuel break and consist of cut and piled juniper along the roadway. Daily acreage totals will be contingent weather conditions.

Smoke will be visible from Highway 169 and I-17 but impacts should be minimal, said the agency.

Burning of debris left over from thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

For more information, visit https://ein.az.gov/.