Camp Verde artist’s work on display

Verde Valley Resale in Camp Verde said they are proud to have a show of artwork by Camp Verde artist Mary Lue Allen. The two week show is the start of VVR gallery support of local artists. The owners are allowing local artists to show their work in a gallery space for two weeks. Mary Lue was the inaugural artist.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.