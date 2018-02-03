Camp Verde basketball teams begin postseason play this week

The Camp Verde High basketball teams finished the regular season with wins and received byes in the first round of the region tournament.

The No. 8 girls are the two seed in the 2A Central Region Tournament. On Wednesday at 6 p.m. they will play the winner of No. 19 Paradise Honors and No. 50 Mingus Mountain game in the semifinals at home.

The No. 29 boys beat No. 26 Northland Prep 70-63 on Friday night on the road to earn the third seed. They play at No. 7 and second seeded Sedona Red Rock on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

If Paradise Honors beats the Northland Prep/Glendale Prep winner on Tuesday then the Cowboys and Scorpions game will get the second automatic qualifier from the region.

For the girls, No. 3 Sedona Red Rock is the No. 1 seed. On the boys side No. 2 Paradise Honors is the top seed.