Governing board goals on Camp Verde school board agenda

CAMP VERDE – Monday, the Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board will hold a special work session to set governing board goals post board self-evaluation.
The board will also receive an update from Arizona School Board’s Association operational leadership conference attendees, as well as discuss and possibly act on amendments to the governance team handbook.
This open meeting of the Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at the district’s multi-purpose library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.
The agenda will be available 24 hours before the meeting at the district’s website, http://campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.
For more information, contact the Camp Verde Unified School District office at 928-567-8000.
More like this story
- Fifth-day programs, YAN joint meeting on CVUSD board agenda
- Camp Verde school board considers, does not offer revised contract to superintendent
- Revising superintendent contract on Camp Verde school board agenda
- School board to discuss South Verde, water system
- School board expected to choose calendar for 2017-18, and beyond
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.