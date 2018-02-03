Governing board goals on Camp Verde school board agenda

CAMP VERDE – Monday, the Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board will hold a special work session to set governing board goals post board self-evaluation.

The board will also receive an update from Arizona School Board’s Association operational leadership conference attendees, as well as discuss and possibly act on amendments to the governance team handbook.

This open meeting of the Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 at the district’s multi-purpose library, located at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.

The agenda will be available 24 hours before the meeting at the district’s website, http://campverdeschools.org/board-agendas.

For more information, contact the Camp Verde Unified School District office at 928-567-8000.