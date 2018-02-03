Jerome Chamber of Commerce seeks local art for poster contest

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first annual poster contest with a cash prize of $200.

The contest is open to two-dimensional media including painting, photography and drawing. Entered work should represent the Town of Jerome. Entries are open to the public – non-Jerome residents are welcome to enter. The winning image will be used as promotional material and also reproduced in poster format. The artist will keep the original work and reproductions will credit that artist.

Entries can be submitted in .jpeg format at 200 dpi. Email entries to christyfisher@earthlink.net.