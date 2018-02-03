Small Business Development Center expands service in Verde Valley

CLARKDALE – Responding to the growing demand among businesses in the Verde Valley, Yavapai College’s Small Business Development Center has increased the role of SBDC Business Analyst Kathie Teal from part-time to full-time status.

Based on the Clarkdale campus at 601 Black Hills Dr., Teal works with small business owners in the Verde Valley to launch, grow, and sustain their businesses. She spends one day a week in Camp Verde, and travels as needed between her office on the Clarkdale campus and the college’s newly renovated Sedona Center.

Teal joined the SBDC in November, bringing more than 30 years of business experience in travel, hospitality, account management, marketing and sales, networking expertise, Chamber of Commerce management and entrepreneur small business ownership to her position.

She has owned and operated two small businesses in the Verde Valley: the Lights of Jerome Inn, a bed and breakfast; and a handmade symbolic art business. Locally, she has participated in the Focus Future II program for the Town of Clarkdale, generating their General Plan and vision for the future.

The SBDC’s mission is to improve the profitability and productivity of local small businesses. It offers information about and assistance with business licensing requirements, tax documentation, selling to the government, marketing analysis, and small business loans.

Through personalized, one-on-one counseling, the SBDC helps entrepreneurs across every aspect of their business, from start-up to ongoing growth and expansion.

“We act as coaches and educators,” SBDC Director Jeri Denniston says. “We don’t do the work for our clients, but we give them the resources to get things done.”

Among those resources are the entire SBDC staff located in the Clarkdale and Prescott offices, as well as staff associated with nine other Small Business Development Centers in Arizona. This provides a wealth of resources to draw upon, including specialized software tools to assist clients in making smart business decisions.

To set up a confidential appointment, register online at www.yc.edu/sbdc, or call Teal at 928-649-4580.