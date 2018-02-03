Super Bowl LII at a glance

4:30 p.m. NBC

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Records: NE: 15-3, PHI: 15-3

Total yards per game: PHI: 365.8; NE: 394.2

Passing yards per game: PHI: 233.6; NE: 276.1

Rush yards per game: PHI: 132.2; NE: 118.1

Halftime performer: Justin Timberlake

Post Super Bowl show: This is Us

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

Local connections: Eagles: Quarterback Nick Foles (UA), special teams coordinator David Fipp (UA). Patriots: linebacker Marquis Flowers (UA), tight end Rob Gronkowski (UA), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (ASU).

Minnesota Super Bowl history: Washington beat Buffalo 37-24 in XXVI (1992)

Fun fact: The team wearing white jerseys has won 12 of the last 13 Super Bowls. The home team, New England, chose to wear its whites. They are 3-1 in white jerseys in the Super Bowl, including the XXXIX (2004) 24-21 win over the Eagles.