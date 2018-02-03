What's Happening: Feb. 4, 2018

What’s Happening listings are published on a space-available basis in The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle. They are also published in the What’s Happening section of verdenews.com and cvbugle.com. If you want guaranteed placement or guaranteed dates of publication in the print edition, please submit to mlovett@verdenews.com for a classified listing or jschield@verdenews.com for display advertising.

Give blood in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – The next Camp Verde Community Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, located at 781 S. Cliffs Parkway.

Contact Irene Peoble for more information at 928-567-9227.

Or visit www.Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: CampVerdeCommunity).

Summer Day Camp returns to Camp Verde Parks & Recreation

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is announcing the planned return of our Summer Day Camp for 2018.

Day Camp was a staple for Parks & Recreation and Camp Verde residents for many years.

However, the economic downturn and staff cutbacks resulted in its loss several years ago.

Staff is working with the American Camp Association to earn accreditation to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all campers.

We believe there is a need and demand for this type of program for kids but we need to get the word out to ensure adequate registration for the camp to be able to run.

This first year will be a pilot program limited to 20 kids as we get the camp developed and gauge resident’s interest.

This camp is sure to be a fun and educational experience for all involved. Programming will include weekly field trips, guest speakers, walking trips to the library, movies, games, indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and much more.

The camp is for youth who attended kindergarten-5th grade during the 2017-2018 school year.

Camper may attend on a daily basis but preference will be given to those registering for whole weeks and pre-registration will be required.

Camp will begin June 4 and run through July 27 running Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for 4th of July. Parents will be dropping off and picking up campers at the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street every day.

More information is available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main St or call Michael Marshall at 928-554-0828.

Registration open for 2018 Sedona Mountain Bike Festival

The Sedona Mountain Bike Festival will be back March 2-4, 2018 and registration is now open. This year, organizers say they are ready “to put on another amazing event with the same recipe of three days of bike demos, music, breweries, food trucks and shuttles. We are excited to continue our partnerships with Vida women’s skills clinic, as we are their first stop of the season, and with Hermosa Tours shuttle company.”

The festival is put on by real riders. We know what makes an event fun and what doesn’t. “Sedona Mountain Bike Festival is right in the middle of Sedona making it easy to access hundreds of miles of single track,” said organizers.

There are group rides going out all day every day, some lead by famous athletes. Those who want to ride alone can take advantage of the many trails.



Now until Feb. 2, three-day passes are $80. For the first 1,000 people, this price includes a free event t-shirt by TASCO MTB as the official soft goods sponsor, and pint glass. Sign up at www.sedonamtbfestival.com.

Spirit of Joy Religion and Science Lectures for 2018 begins Feb. 4

Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church has announced the Religion and Science Lectures for 2018. These lectures are the church’s way of participating in the Clergy Letter Project, an association of over 15,000religious leaders and 1,075 scientists who believe that there is no necessary conflict between religion and science.

All lectures are open to the public free of charge and will be given at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, 330 Scenic Drive in Clarkdale each Sunday afternoon in February. The lectures begin at 2:30 p.m. and are followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments.

Feb. 4: Dr. Jeff Hall, director of Lowell Observatory, Flagstaff. “A Planet By Any Other Name.” What the New Horizon mission has taught us about Pluto.

Feb. 11: Lucas Huedl, archeologist, Montezuma Castle & Tuzigoot. “Analyzing the Montezuma Castle.” When did they build it? How did they build it? Why did they leave?

Feb 18: Dr. Kennard Bork, retired college professor of paleontology. “Contributions of Natural Theology to Natural Science.” Significant attempts to wed the Word of God with the word of nature.

Feb. 25: Dr. Bruce Peek, cardiologist. “Thoughts on the End of Life: Science and the Soul.” How science and religion look at the end of life.

Dementia Friends informative session Feb. 6

Dementia Friends is a global movement developed by the Alzheimer’s Society in the United Kingdom and now underway in the United States. In this free informational session, you will learn: 1. Help everyone in a community understand five key messages about dementia. 2. How it affects people. 3. How we each can make a difference in the lives of people living with the disease.

Register for this informational session on Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Sedona Winds Assisted Living located 475 Jacks Canyon Rd. in Sedona. Registration can be completed by calling toll-free 1-877-521-3500.

Free support group for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients meets Feb. 7

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one in eight older Americans suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only cause of death among the top 10 in the nation that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. As the disease becomes more prevalent as people live longer, their caregivers often find themselves in need of support and resources. The free support group program addresses such issues. These meetings for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients are held the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. (please arrive by 9:45 a.m.) The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 7.



The group meets at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, Meeting Room A. Enter the hospital at the Outpatient Services Entrance. The organizers are excited to host this support group at VVMC as it is a more central location. And, experts from the hospital will be asked to speak periodically. This support group is open to everyone, and we are extending an invitation especially to people who have not been able to attend before. Vast amounts of information is available, so if you have ANY interest in memory disorders, please come check us out. Bonnie Shimko from AZ Care Management Solutions is an official facilitator and will be making as many meetings as she can. For information, call Bonnie at 928-300-0172 or Barbara at 928)-0634-2638 or Fran at 928-301-3852.



OLLI hosts president of regional League of Women Voters Feb. 7

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Free Lunch & Learn program will host Barbara Litrell, Sedona civic leader and president of the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley, Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Find out from Barbara how the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley will be working this year to strengthen our electoral system on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 1 – 2 p.m. in room 34 of Yavapai College’s Sedona Center (on Cultural Park Place, across Rt. 89A from Red Rock High School).

Bring your lunch (or come for complimentary coffee, tea, water, and a little snack) and join the conversation at 12:30, or come from 1:00 – 2:00 to meet Barbara, to hear what she has to say, and to ask questions about the political process in Arizona, the League of Women Voters, the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley, or any of her other activities

OLLI is a local, volunteer, peer-to-peer, adult education program (part of Yavapai College) that offers many learning groups and workshops each term for a nominal fee. Winter term is just underway, and the catalog is available on line at www.ollisedonaverde.org. For more information about OLLI or the Lunch & Learn program, please call: 928-649-4275.

NRA member to speak at OLLI forum Feb. 8

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Free Brown Bag Brain Buzz will feature John Chartrand, who has been involved in competitive marksmanship since the 1990s and is a Life Member of both the National Rifle Association, America’s oldest civil rights organization, and the Arizona Civil Defense League, a state level group which mirrors NRA activities, on Thursday, Feb. 8.

This is a free lunchtime forum, sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus. Bring your brown bag to Room G-106 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale and join us as John highlights the history of the NRA from its foundation to the present day, including its recent finances and activities, from an educated layman’s perspective. Except as might happen by coincidence, the talk will not, however, represent any official or legal position of the organization.

For more information about Brown Bag Brain Buzz or this event, call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

Fossil collector Bill Martin speaks at Verde River Rockhounds Feb.8

The Verde River Rockhounds will be hosting Bill Martin as their featured speaker at their monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the American Legion on Calvary Way in Cottonwood at 6:30 p.m.

Bill is a Verde Valley resident who is an avid fossil collector. He will bring items form his collection to display. Bill also works with children in the local public school systems in the subject of science to teach them about fossils.

In addition, the American Legion has dinner available beginning at 5 p.m.

Guests are welcome to attend.

Online resources workshop at Cottonwood library Feb. 8

On Thursday, Feb. 8 join Recorded Books representative Brian Gilbert at the Cottonwood Public Library and learn about just two of the many free online resources available to you with your library card. Gilbert will be here to talk about Zinio and Universal Class, two premium websites that many library card holders aren’t aware they have access to.









Zinio is a digital magazine content provider that connects you to over 200 popular magazines on your favorite mobile or desktop device. Zinio allows you to download and keep these magazines for as long as you want. Titles cover a variety of interests including news, sports, fashion, travel, health and lifestyles. Gilbert will show you how to create a free account with your library card and get started browsing your favorite magazines.













Universal Class is a wonderful resource for those interested in lifelong education. The mission of this company is to advance intellectual exchange in teaching, research, and service with its technology and belief that lifelong learning should be affordable to all people of all cultures. With a growing course catalog of over 500 courses, users can take online classes ranging from dog grooming to basic computers and much, much more.













Gilbert will be leading the workshop in the Dede Ewald Room from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

‘Beauty in the Eyes of the Beholder’ art exhibit opening reception Feb. 8

Join us on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 4:30 pm for the opening reception of our latest art exhibit in the Camp Verde Community Library, followed by Music in the Stacks. The art featured was created by Jordan White, a local artist. Her exhibit, “Beauty in the Eyes of the Beholder,” features a collection of acrylic paintings that captures the beauty she sees in the snapshots of life.

According to White, “even as a child I wanted to depict that which I saw around me. It evolved into one of my favorite ways to experience the world around me, where I create paintings and drawings based on still lives and photographs.”

A recent transplant from California, White adds, “I am very excited for this reception, as it will be my first in the area. I hope you enjoy the images and style of art I get to share with you.”

Jordan White’s photography can be viewed online at jordanelizabethwhite.carbonmade.com

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde, AZ. For more information about this, or any other program in the library, please contact us at (928) 554-8391.

U of A Cooperative Extension offers fruit tree pruning demonstrations Feb. 10

It’s fruit tree pruning season and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County is offering two free deciduous fruit tree pruning demonstrations conducted by Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau. Come and learn why, when, and how to prune your backyard fruit trees. Demonstrations will cover apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.

Two pruning demonstrations are scheduled. The first will be held on Saturday Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Marmaduke Orchard, 3435 S Silver Rd, Camp Verde. The second will be held on Saturday Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the McLandress Orchard, 850 S. Maricopa St, Chino Valley. It is not necessary to register – just come and learn!

Maps and directions to these workshops are available on the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension web site: cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/. Signs will be posted prior to the workshops to help participants find the locations. Follow Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau on Twitter (@jeffschalau) for timely information such as cancellations due to inclement weather.

VFW Post 7400 hosts breakfast Feb. 10

A breakfast at the VFW Post 7400 located 705 E. Aspen St. in Cottonwood will be served Feb. 10. There will be a basic breakfast which includes eggs (cooked to order) choice of ham, bacon or sausage, toast and hash browns. A donation of $7 is for a pancake breakfast (3) with a choice of ham, bacon or sausage. A donation of $4.00 is for biscuits and gravy (2) with a choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Serving starts at 8:30 a.m. and stops at 10 a.m.

February Star Party at Rezzonico Family Park Feb. 10

Forget Hollywood! Join members of Astronomers of the Verde Valley and gaze at the real stars Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Rezzonico Family Park. You’ll see stars, planets, galaxies, and other heavenly bodies that you will never see in Hollywood.

Bring your Valentine for an early celebration. Enjoy the beauty of the heavens as seen with the naked eye. Look through carefully calibrated telescopes setup and monitored by experts passionate about sharing their love and knowledge of the universe with others.

Astronomers of the Verde Valley describe themselves as “an amateur astronomy club” whose “mission is to inform, educate and entertain by providing a varied and interesting program of activities for our membership and the communities we serve.” Join them on the telescope pads at Rezzonico Family Park, Feb. 10 for this free presentation and find out just how interesting they are.

Rezzonico Family Park is adjacent to Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 Black Bridge Road, in Camp Verde. Please park at the library so you don’t blind the stargazers with your headlights. Carry a flashlight that is shielded with a red lens, dress for cold weather, and wear sturdy shoes for walking on the gravel path. If you need assistance, please let us know.

For more information about this or any other program at the Library, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Free Medicare Workshop Feb. 10

On Saturday, Feb. 10 get all of your Medicare questions answered with Denny Fanter in this free workshop at the Cottonwood Public Library. Fanter worked for AT&T in Regulatory Affairs and retired in 2000. Since 2005 he has been a licensed insurance agent and has offered workshops on Medicare through OLLI since 2012. Topics to be discussed will include: When and how to apply for Medicare; what does Medicare Part A and Part B pay; what deductibles do Part A and B have; how does a Medicare supplement or Advantage plan work with Parts A and B to avoid financial loss due to health problems; what is a supplement and Advantage plan; and how does a prescription drug plan (Part D) save on prescription costs.

The workshop will be held in the Dede Ewald Room from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Jerome Elks Lodge hosts Valentines Dinner & Dance Feb. 10

Jerome Elks Lodge #1361(in Clarkdale) is having a Valentines Dinner and Dance on Feb. 10. The lounge opens at 4 p.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. You have a choice of Stuffed Roast Pork Tenderloin or Stuffed Filet of Sole. You must make a meal choice at the time of ticket purchase. Dance to the music of Sound Events (formally Jox in the Box) starting at 7 p.m. The cost is $15. The event is for the benefit of the Arizona Elks Major Project. Elks and their guests are invited to attend. Call the Elks Lodge at 928-634-5611 to reserve your tickets.

Winter Co-Ed Volleyball season starts Feb. 11

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces registration for our Winter Co-Ed Volleyball season. The season will start Sunday, Feb. 11 in the Community Center Gym at 51 E. Hollamon St.



We are hoping for enough teams to form an A & B league for this season. Games will be played Sunday afternoons through the end of March. Registration cost is $175 per team. Forms are available at the Parks and Recreation office at 395 S. Main St. Gather your friends, form your team and have some fun. Due to the increased interest in co-ed volleyball, we are also looking for an additional official. If you or someone you know is interested in being a paid volleyball official, please contact us. For more information contact Shawna Figy at Parks & Recreation 928-554-0829.

Movie Monday at Cottonwood library Feb. 12

The Cottonwood Public Library invites you to Movie Monday on the second Mondays of each month. Acclaimed auteur Christopher Nolan directs this World War II thriller about the evacuation of Allied troops from a French city before Nazi forces can take hold. For more information visit www.ctwpl.info. The movie will be shown on Monday, February 12 at 11 a.m. in the Dede Ewald Room, and free popcorn will be provided. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Quilters Group meets Feb. 12

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 8:30 A.M., at the Denny’s restaurant located at 1630 W. Highway 260, Camp Verde, Arizona. Please join us to discuss quilts and quilting. We meet monthly to share ideas and plans for the Bi-Annual Quilt Show which is held during the Fort Verde Days Celebration in October. The next Quilt Show will be in 2018. We also share quilt projects we are working on or have completed, please bring your projects to share with us. All quilters are welcome! Our next meeting is on Monday, Feb. 12.

Sedona Chamber announces Sedona Verde Valley Job Fair Feb. 13

The Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau is pleased to announce a regional job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. The job fair, which is free to job seekers, will be held at Yavapai College Sedona Center on 4215 Arts Village Drive, in Sedona.

The Job Fair is hosted by the Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center, City of Sedona, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security (Arizona@Work), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau.

Exhibitors include 19 major regional employers who will inform attendees about potential job opportunities and speak to potential candidates. Participating hiring businesses include:

Bashas’ Inc.

Bealls’ Outlet

Caring Presence

CITY OF SEDONA

Delaware North

Diamond Resorts International

Enchantment Resort

Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

Holiday Inn Express Sedona

Home Care Assistance of Northern Arizona

Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa

Local First Arizona

Papillion Airways

Pink Jeep Tours

Renee Taylor Gallery

Sedona Rouge Hotel and Spa

Sefton Engineering Consultants, LLC

Whole Foods Market

Xanterra

The emphasis for the Job Fair will be on job recruitment as well as career opportunities and resources that can lead to quality jobs.

Tell your friends, family, and neighbors, and attend the Sedona Verde Valley Job Fair on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from noon – 4 p.m. at Yavapai College Sedona Center on 4215 Arts Village Drive in West Sedona.

For more information, visit www.SedonaChamber.com or call 928-204-1123.

Jeff Oravits speaks at Republican Club Feb. 13

Jeff Oravits, radio talk show host will speak at Cottonwood Republican Club on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, located 705 E. Aspen St., in Cottonwood. Keynote speaker will be the conservative Jeff Oravits, a radio talk show host from Flagstaff and Judd Simmons, County Assessor. Future speaker will be Congresswoman Martha McSally who is also running for Jeff Flack’s senate seat. Also, Sheriff Scott Mascher will be our speaker is a couple of months. We recommend all local candidates to attend.

Lunch includes main dish, salad and dessert with coffee or iced Tea at $15. Without lunch, there is a meeting fee of $3. Sodas are $1 extra. Lunch is served at 11:15 a.m. RSVP by email, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

Smart phone class held Feb. 13

Do you have a smartphone but have no idea how to use it? Cottonwood Public Library staff is here to help. IPhone users can pick up some iPhone tips and tricks with library staff member Rose on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m. staff member Jeff will be on hand to guide you through the basics of smartphones using the Android operating system. Both classes will be held in the Dede Ewald Room. Registration is required and seating is limited, please call 928-634-7559 to sign up. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Valentine’s Day Sip and Stroll Feb. 14

On Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 4-7 p.m., start your Valentine’s evening by enjoying an exclusive pairing of beverage tasting and desserts in charming, historic Old Town Cottonwood! Enjoy the short stroll between tasting rooms and bars while enjoying premier wines, craft beers, champagne, and desserts. This special event includes a commemorative wine glass, as well as a 2-oz. beverage pour and dessert pairing at each of the eight participating stops. Purchase your tickets online at Eventbrite.com or Ironhorseoldtown.com. This is a limited event with only 60 tickets available for sale.

Arrive at Small Batch Wine & Spirits at 1044 N Main Street, beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, to collect your ticket and wine glass for the event.

Cornville Community Association meets Feb. 14

Cornville Community Association will meet Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Oak Creek Elementary School Gymnasium. Several County officials will be on hand to share information and answer questions on the following topics: Keeping the ¼ percent sales tax alive until 2020 to fund the county jail; and the Governor’s proposed change to minimum lot sizes in unincorporated areas of Arizona’s counties.

The meeting is open to all residents, property owners and business owners in zip code 86325.

Living History Talk at Sedona Heritage Museum Feb. 14

The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting the next in its Living History speaker series on Wednesday Feb. 14 from 10 - 11 a.m. at the Museum when photographer Ted Grussing will present on “Sedona Wildlife Photography.”

Ted is a photographer, naturalist, attorney, author, public speaker, pilot, businessman, gem cutter, jewelry designer, caregiver and family man. His work focuses on the transient beauty that surrounds each of us every day. In the photo collection he will be sharing, he will focus on “…our non-human friends and neighbors, with whom we share this wonderful place.”

Ted’s mastery of the medium of photography has grown continuously since he became a professional at age 14. His work is published in Arizona Highways, Sojourn and many other publications. It is also used by the U.S. and AZ Geological Survey, Grand Canyon Trust, Sierra Club, Oak Creek and Verde River Watershed groups and other organizations.



This is a free event and open to the public.



Every year, the Sedona Heritage Museum presents a series of Living History talks. Speakers include descendants of pioneers, long-time residents with historical stories to share or other story-tellers about history. The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona and is open daily 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-7038.

Heart health lectures held Feb. 15, 20

February is American Heart Month.

“Women and Heart Disease” and “‘It’s Your Heart’s Month: Go With the Flow” are the topics of two upcoming free lectures sponsored by Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Heart & Vascular Center of Northern Arizona. The lectures will feature interventional cardiologists Steven Heilbrunn, M.D., and Samuel Butman, MD.

“Women and Heart Disease” will be held Thursday, Feb. 15, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona.

“It’s Your Heart’s Month: Go With the Flow” will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 S. Candy Lane, Conference Room B.

For more information on Northern Arizona Healthcare programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. “Like” NAH at Facebook.com/NorthernArizonaHealthcare.

Registration open for St. Patrick’s Day parade & 5K run, deadline Feb. 17

Now is the time to register to participate in Sedona’s 48th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, and to sign up for a new addition to the celebration: a 5K street fun run.

Both events will be held Saturday, March 17.

The fun run, suitable for all ages, begins at 8 a.m. at Posse Grounds Park, located 525 Posse Ground Rd.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. in Uptown Sedona at Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Rd., and will travel its traditional route, south on Jordan Road, ending at Mesquite Avenue. Welcome to join, as always, are musicians, civic organizations, decorative floats and vehicles, and community businesses.

“We hope public participation will be great again this year, says Rachel Murdoch, parks and recreation manager, “and think the addition of the run will help extend the fun for families especially.”

Fun run registration is $30 per person for all ages until Feb. 17, and $35 beginning Feb. 18.

The parade sponsorship deadline is Feb.15. The parade entry registration deadline is Feb. 26, and entry fees are $25 for individuals and nonprofits, and $100 for businesses. Entry spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For details, including spectator maps and parade entry, sponsorship and fun run registration forms, visit sedonaaz.gov/stpatrick.

For more information contact the Parks and Recreation office at 928-282-7098 or email rmurdoch@sedonaaz.gov.

Bread-baking workshop at Sedona Heritage Museum Feb. 19

Clancy Sage will offer a bread-baking workshop at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. Participants will learn how to make Irish Soda bread. Attendance is limited, so call now to reserve your place. Bring an apron, mixing bowl, and large mixing spoon. At the end of the class, each person will take their bread home to bake, so you should plan your schedule accordingly. The fee is $5 per person. RSVP required.

“Monday at the Museum” is a workshop/ demonstration held every Monday; please call for a current schedule. The Museum is always looking for participants who are willing to share their knowledge of “old time” crafts and skills. For details, call 282-7038.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road; public parking is ½ block north of the Museum entrance. The Museum is open daily, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; admission is separate.

Sign up for ‘Looking Good Cottonwood,’ begins Feb. 21

Sign up now for Looking Good Cottonwood 2018. LGC is your step-by-step lifestyle transformation journey. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Wednesday, May 16 we offer a 12-week body transformation program which includes extra group exercise classes, health seminars and weekly weigh-ins. Participants will receive an LGC t-shirt (upon completion), discounts on recreation center memberships (three months and longer) and 10 percent off the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Race in April. Come by the Cottonwood Recreation Center to sign up. Fees: $20 for CRC members, $40 for non-members.

For more information, contact Trevor Faust at tfaust@cottonwoodaz.gov or call 928-639-3200. Must be 18 years old to participate.

‘Proactive Medicine: Nutritional and Physical Therapies’ lecture Feb. 21

“Proactive Medicine: Nutritional and Physical Therapies” is the topic of an upcoming free lecture sponsored by Northern Arizona Healthcare. The lecture will feature Jon Cook, PT, physical therapist and director of EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine; Lisa Hill, RDN, clinical dietitian at Verde Valley Medical Center; and Kathryn Nelson, MS, CHC, health coach with NAH Population Health.

The most effective way to safeguard your health is to stay well. You can maintain wellness by enacting positive, proactive strategies in your lifestyle, including eating habits and exercise routines.

The lecture will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road, Sedona. R.S.V.P. is encouraged but not required. To R.S.V.P. or for more information about this event, call Stephanie Timonen at 928-214-2761 or email Stephanie.Timonen@NAHealth.com.

For more information on Northern Arizona Healthcare programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. “Like” NAH at Facebook.com/NorthernArizonaHealthcare.

NACOG brings programs to raise dementia awareness Feb. 21-22

Area Agency on Aging NACOG is working to bring many programs to raise community awareness about dementia. If you would like to partner and provide an informational session, please call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255.

Area Agency on Aging NACOG is providing a free Mental Health First Aid for Older Adults and Those Dealing with Later-Life Issues training on Feb. 21-22 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sedona Winds Assisted Living located 75 Jacks Canyon Rd. in Sedona.

This Mental Health First Aid training will feature many issues that older adults may encounter as they age. Mental Health First Aid is a free 8-hour course that teaches how to help someone that is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The training helps identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.

To register for this FREE training, call toll-free 1-877-521-3500.

23rd Annual Early Childhood Education Conference held Feb. 23

Spencer Gorin, RN presents “Navigating Relationships” (two hours of professional development credit.)

Personal success is dependent upon how deeply we can connect with ourselves, others, and our communities. Student behavioral challenges that are brought to our attention as counselors, teachers, parents and youth-serving professionals almost all have a common thread of the lack of empathy and an inability to negotiate simple and complex relationships.

Our students now live in a world that often annihilates critical thinking, empathy, and face-to-face dialogue. This, in turn, fosters isolation, extrinsic motivation, loss of joy and drive creating a pathway towards “sensation” but not “connection.”

However, the very good news is that when students feel deep genuine connections, with other students and the caring adults in their lives, they naturalistically gravitate towards wanting meaningful and healthy relationships.

All we need to do is gift them with simple foundational concepts on how to create healthy bonds and provide experiential opportunities for relevant and courageous conversations.

This is the key for personal happiness, optimizing life-long learning, empathy, and creating deep connections with others. More than ever learning how to navigate relationships with a strong foundation of empathy is how we best prepare our students, not only through K-12, but for college and post-secondary school life experiences.

The event is Feb. 23 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Mingus Union High School Auditorium located 1801 East Fir St. in Cottonwood. Conference attendee price is included in conference registration. Group Price– $10/person. Individual Price – $20 for online registration.

Event will include exhibitors to provide you with information about ways in which you can help strengthen education in your community. Please contact us if you are interested in highlighting your organization as an exhibitor. Contact the Event Coordinator at 928-301-9105 or email: bailey.bvcs@gmail.com

Strengthening the Verde Event Feb. 23

The 2nd Annual Strengthening the Verde Event promotes a strong community by hosting a night to learn together, connect with resources, and share our vision of a Strong Community.

Experience a presentation by Spencer Gorin on “Navigating Relationships.” Spencer will provide you with: concepts on how to create healthy bonds and deep connections opportunities for relevant and courageous conversations tools to form meaningful and healthy relationships.

The event is at Mingus Union High School, located 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood on Feb. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club Tea Feb. 24

Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club Tea will be Saturday, Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m. at Beaver Creek School, 4810 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. There will also be a fashion show, an auction and silent auction. Tickets are $20 and limited to 75. Tea attire is expected. Tickets are available from Betty Hart 928-567-2946, Rachel Ayars 719-330-9346, Alberta Amos 928-567-4892, Darla Melcher 928-592-0782 and any civic club member. This is a fundraiser for a Beaver Creek student scholarship and to support local community organizations.

Dream Run 5K at Verde Valley School March 3

Verde Valley School, an international high school in the Village of Oak Creek, announced its second annual, non-competitive 5K fun run on March 3. The 2018 VVS Dream Run will begin and end on the school campus, taking runners through the stunning red rock scenery of Coconino National Forest.

VVS campus is located at 3511 Verde Valley School Road in VOC and the race will start from Brady Hall at 9 a.m. Pre-registered runners should arrive before 8:45 a.m., while same-day registrants should arrive early, before 8:30 a.m. The event is open to all ages and abilities, and pets on leash are welcome.

Dream Run is a fundraiser with all proceeds going toward tuition fees for Native American students at Verde Valley School. Last year’s inaugural Dream Run 5K attracted 85 runners and 105 donors, and netted $5,000 after event costs, money which has been applied 100 percent to Native American student tuition.

The registration fee is $30 per person and includes a T-shirt featuring the iconic Dream Run logo. There is also a reduced fee of $20 for students 19 and under. Registration details can be found online at http://conta.cc/2EUUoA6 or by contacting Dream Run organizer, Leigh Carter at lcarter@vvsaz.org or 520-234-6881.

Loven Family Run at Blazin’ M Ranch March 24

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Loven Family Run & Walk will again take place at Cottonwood’s Blazin’ M Ranch Saturday, March 24.

The event benefits Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine.

The Loven Family Run & Walk is designed for all ages and fitness levels. The 2K run/walk; 5K run/walk and 10K run takes participants on a looped course beginning at the historic Blazin’ M Ranch and through scenic Dead Horse Ranch State Park. Following the race, participants are treated to a good old-fashioned country breakfast.

WHEN: Saturday, March 24, 8 a.m. start

WHERE: Blazin’ M Ranch, 1875 Mabery Ranch Road, Cottonwood.

Registration is open through March 21. Visit chronotrack.com or the Arizona edition of Running in the USA website.

Easter Egg hunt returns to Riverfront Park March 31

This free event will be held on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. It is open to all local children ages one month to 8 years old. Children hunt for candy and prize/coupon filled plastic eggs in five different areas of the park. Age divisions are 1 to 17 months, 18 to 36 months, 3 to 4 years, 5 to 6 years and 7 to 8 years old. This event is made possible by all of our sponsors: Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Sonic Drive-In, KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do, McDonald’s, Carl’s Jr, Country Bank and the State Farm office of Jennifer Griffin.

Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon April 21

The Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon returns to Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park April 21. The event features 2-mile, 10K, half marathon and full marathon races. Both the marathon and half-marathon courses are USATF Certified, making the marathon a Boston qualifier. All four courses begin and end at the Riverfront Park ramadas, 1284 E River Front Road, Cottonwood. This event will be chip-timed by StartLine Racing.

The Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run/Walk has evolved from humble beginnings as the Verde/Mingus Blowout 10K to include four separate races: 2-Mile, 10K, half marathon and a new full marathon. In 1992 the City of Cottonwood held the first Verde/Mingus Blowout 10K/2 Mile. The original 10K course started at Riverfront Park, ran through Old Town Cottonwood, took Bent River Road and found its way back to the start line. Today this route compares more to the Marathon course than it does the current 10K route but you can see how the event in 1992 laid the foundation for the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run/Walk. With Brian Mickelsen’s tragic death in 2007, the City of Cottonwood decided the best way to honor their beloved city manager was to extend the Verde/Mingus Blowout to include a half marathon and to put Brian’s name on the event. The inaugural event was a great success with over 400 runners and a tremendous tribute to Brian and all that he did for Cottonwood in his 23 years of service to the City.

To register visit the Arizona edition of Running in the USA or bmmcw.org/register.html.

Patty May ‘Open Your Heart to Youth’ Scholarship, applications accepted until May 1

The Verde Valley Leadership Program fosters an environment that empowers and motivates others to successfully accomplish their objectives. We mentor and develop each other and our peers. We serve. Verde Valley Leadership awards scholarships to college-bound high school seniors demonstrating exemplary leadership qualities, motivating and setting an example for their peers, and making a difference in their community. We reward their accomplishments and are excited about their future.

Criteria: Students eligible for this scholarship must be a graduating high school senior residing in the Verde Valley who intends to continue their education at a college or university. Student must be available to accept the award at Verde Valley Leadership graduation ceremony July 20.

Amount: $750 scholarships will be awarded to two students.

Deadline: Applications will be accepted until May 1. Verde Valley Leadership, P.O. Box 1663, Cottonwood; or send via e –mail to: info@vvleadership.org

Sunset Yoga & Wine class held Friday evenings

Enjoy an expansive yoga class on the spectacular, view-filled patios of Yavapai College’s Southwest Wine Center, followed by a delightful glass of their local, student made wine. This relaxing, Friday evening class is led by, yoga instructor, Roxanne W. at 4:30 p.m. The Southwest Wine Center is located 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale. Cost is $11 with wine after or $6 for the yoga class only. For more info contact the Southwest Wine Center at 928-634-6566.

Expanded hours for Camp Verde community Library

Camp Verde Community Library is increasing its open hours in response to community demand for use of the facility. The new hours will allow families, students and working adults more choices for getting to the library during the week.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 29, the library will be open Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, in Camp Verde. For more information about this or any other program at the Library, visit www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group

For every person who completes a suicide there are friends and family members intimately affected by the death. There is utter bewilderment that the loved one made such a decision. The survivors experience a sense of isolation, shock, anger, guilt, depression and often alienation due to the stigma attached to suicide. Survivors of Suicide is a local support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. Meetings are typically the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Rd, in Sedona (the corner of 179 & Chapel). For additional information call Barbara Litrell at 928-649-0135 or email bprats@cableone.net.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.



Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.



For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument through April

Continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.



For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at Cottonwood Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Volunteers needed for upcoming tax season

Your local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. We have sites in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, and Sedona.



We provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low income families. Experience is not required as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators, and receptionists. This is a wonderful way to give back to your community.



Please call Pat at 928 567-9251 for more information.

Library hosts Artist’s Corner every third Tuesday

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group meets second Fridays

With Parkinson disease, the voice may get softer, breathy, or hoarse, making it difficult for others to hear what is said. Speech may be slurred. Swallowing difficulties can occur at every stage of Parkinson disease and cause choking, aspiration of food and saliva into the lungs, and pneumonia. Special therapies can effectively address these symptoms and dramatic improvement in speech volume and clarity can be achieved.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends meets the second Friday of every month, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at 928-202-7952 or judy@pmdalliance.org.

Movie Monday at the Library

The Cottonwood Public Library invites you to Movie Monday on the second Mondays of each month. This month’s movie is based on a book and is a wonderful story of unconditional love depicting the experiences of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family. For more information visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.