Sedona International Film Festival presents the BroadwayHD series — featuring Broadway plays and musicals in high definition on the big screen — with the Tony Award-winning “Indecent”. The event will show in Sedona on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Indecent” was nominated for the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play. It won the Tony Awards for Best Direction of a Play (Rebecca Taichman) and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Christopher Akerlind).

“Indecent” is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance — a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. The play charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

“It is like having fifth row orchestra seats to the best theatrical productions from Broadway,” said festival director Patrick Schweiss. “Experience these grand, phenomenal stage productions from New York from the best seats in the house — right here in Sedona!”

“Indecent” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.