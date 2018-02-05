Dance the night away at Sound Bites

February is the month of love and many of you will be out celebrating. This weekend you might as well get started at Sedona’s Sound Bites Grill with the live performance of reggae artist Walt Richardson presented by Universe Music Productions.

On Friday, Feb. 10 Arizona Music Hall of Fame icon, Walt Richardson brings his amazing reggae rock One Love show to Sedona, with special friends Gigi Gonaway (Whitney Houston, Steve Winwood, Aretha Franklin), Drew Hall (Cheektones), and more.

Walt is a self-taught musician who started learning to play guitar at the age of nine. At best to describe his music, is to say it derives from his own spin of folk, rock, reggae and added African and Latin influences. Of course, not to leave out Soul and Funk.

Music is his life with because he plays rhythm guitar the groove is a huge part of what music is to him. He has traveled all over playing and enjoyed the opportunity to meet great artists like Carlos Santana, Burning Spear, Taj Mahal and share the stage with bands ranging from Third World to Ziggy Marley.

Walt’s performance is at Sound Bites Grill in their Celebrity Show Room. The doors open at 5:30 p.m .for dinner and the table is yours for the evening. Music starts about 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15 (per person) to $35 (per person for VIP Seating).

Of course there is a dance floor so bring your friends. Their full dinner menu is served in the show room until 10 p.m. You may eat on their patio or in the main dining room for not ticket (no access to showroom but you will still enjoy the sounds of Walt). The venue recently added a complete Vegan menu that is served daily.

Sound Bites Grill Show Room is located 101 N. SR 89A in Sedona at Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops Uptown Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-2713 or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com.