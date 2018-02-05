If You Go ... • What: Good Morning Sedona’s community breakfast • When: Friday, Feb. 9th • Where: Los Abrigados Resort & Spa in West Sedona • How Much: $25 at the door, $20 advance online • More Info: call 928.204.1123, online at GoodMorningSedona.com

Good Morning Sedona invites all area businesses, tourists and locals to celebrate and partake in one of the best ways to connect in Sedona at the Good Morning Sedona’s community breakfast show on Friday, Feb. 9 at Los Abrigados Resort & Spa in West Sedona.

Breakfast is served at 7 a.m. catered by Spoke & Wheel Eatery, (the networking and show starting at 7:30 am).

The show is over by 9 a.m. This is a great way for everyone, including tourists and residents in Sedona to come be entertained, meet new people, and learn what is happening in town by Sedona’s Mayor and the Chamber of Commerce.

Each attendee receives a bag of promotional material provided by the attendees who drop off 70 promotional items to the Chamber’s office by noon, on Feb. 8th. This is a free benefit to attendees.

This particular Good Morning Sedona will be themed to celebrate LOVE in the month of February. As always GMS includes upbeat entertainment segments in between lots of time for networking. Popular Jazz pianist, singer Steve Sandner will be on hand as the GMS House Musician who is just back from a successful performance tour with entertainers Tom & Shondra. These three dynamos are the featured entertainment for this GMS show. The show will be videoed LIVE by Digital Edge Video Production, edited and found on GMS’s website, GoodMorningSedona.com.



Those who attend will receive guest bags of promotional goodies, a delicious buffet breakfast, be entertained and most importantly given the opportunity to meet and greet fellow business persons in the area.

Amidst the networking exercises are update reports by Sedona’s Mayor, Sandy Moriarty and CEO for Sedona Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Wesselhoff. Interspersed throughout the show are two entertainment spots, including a promotional video produced by Stan McMeekin for Sedona Marketing.

Tickets are $20 in advance online at GoodMorningSedona.com or drop off a check at the Sedona Chamber of Commerce administration office prior to noon, February 8. Tickets are $25.00 the morning of the show. For information call 928.204.1123. Remember, the $20 advance tickets are available online.