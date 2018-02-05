OTCA hosts Bresnan Unplugged Valentine’s Celebration Concert

Dan Bresnan returns to Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood after well-received sold-out performances from the Bresnan Unplugged Trio.

On Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. this all-star ensemble will feature Dan Bresnan (acoustic archtop guitar/vocals) along with special guest artists Allen Ames (violin/acoustic guitar) and Felix Sainz, Jr. (acoustic bass).

Highlighted in this performance the trio will engage the audience in nostalgic music from The Great American Songbook, in the theme of love and romance to honor the upcoming Valentines Day. Some of the composers represented will be Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, and Irving Berlin, as well as originals from leader, Dan Bresnan. The Bresnan Unplugged ensemble is excited to return to this theatre and will present an evening of sophisticated, heartfelt, fun music in a performance venue known for its warmth and historic charm.

Dan Bresnan (acoustic guitar and vocals) is an international recording artist, guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, as well as a revered luthier (Bresnan Guitars).

Allen Ames (violin & acoustic guitar) is a special guest artist on this performance, known for his recorded works with his own ensemble Lyra, William Eaton Ensemble, and Gypsy jazz groups around Arizona and the Phoenix area.

Felix Sainz, Jr. (acoustic bass) also a special guest artist on this performance, is one of the most in-demand performance and session bassists in Arizona, who has over 35 years experience performing in jazz, latin, and pop ensembles around the state.

This special Valentine’s evening of music is sponsored by Pillsbury Wine Company and Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders. Guests will be treated to a pre-concert wine tasting from Pillsbury Wine Company and fudge prepared by the Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders. The Wine Spectator called Sam Pillsbury one of the Rising Stars of the Southwest, and Jancis Robinson in her new book “American Wine” wrote that he makes some of Arizona’s finest wines. Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders known for their exceptional premium olive oils, truffle oil, and aged balsamic vinegars is also known for its Fusti’s Fine Fudge. Mike Kilpatrick, owner of Verde Valley Olive Oil Traders and creator of Fusti’s Fine Fudge, has been drawing high praise for his fresh fudge creations, drawing crowds from as far away as Phoenix. Both sponsors’ companies are located in Old Town Cottonwood.

Invite a special friend for an evening of wine, sweets, and music at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Tickets for Bresnan Unplugged Valentine’s Celebration are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods; and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (5th Street & Main) in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit www.oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928.634.0940.