Relics Restaurant presents Louis Landon Quartet

Relics Restaurant presents the Louis Landon Quartet featuring Louis Landon on keyboards and vocals, Mark Thomas on guitar, Troy Perkins on bass and Eddy Barattini on the drums.

Louis Landon is an award winning composer, Steinway Artist and pianist for peace and has released 26 albums, 19 of which are solo piano. He has had over 102 million plays on Pandora Radio and is his music can also be found on Spotify, Amazon, iTunes, Google, Bandcamp and CDBaby.

This concert features favorites that can be found on Louis Landon’s solo piano release Classic Pop Rock Solo Piano album. The album came out in July of this year and features songs by Elton John, Billy Joel, The Beatles, Prince and more. The concert will also feature originals by Louis Landon.

Relics Restaurant and Roadhouse is located 3235 W. SR 89A in Sedona. The performance is from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The concert will consist of two 50 minute sets of music. It is recommended that you take advantage of dinner for this concert situation. For dinner it is necessary to make a reservation. Admission with dinner is $20. Admission without dinner is $25. Drinks are available.

For dinner reservations and more information contact Joe at 928-282-1593.