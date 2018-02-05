Rick Cyge Brings Guitartistry To Bella Vita

On Friday, Feb. 9, Bella Vita will present an intimate evening featuring the guitartistry of Rick Cyge.

Rick Cyge has been doing what he loves for over 40 years – first in New England where he cut his teeth in the vibrant New England folk music scene and more recently (since 1988) in Arizona performing with his wife and partner, flutist Lynn Trombetta as the group ‘Meadowlark’.

Cyge performs on acoustic steel string guitar as well as nylon string guitar and mandolin. Over the years he has blended influences as diverse as contemporary folk and pop, Celtic, country blues, new age and world music into a signature sound that is uniquely his own.

Rick has recently returned to his ‘folk and acoustic music roots’ by performing solo – this time predominantly as an instrumentalist. He is equally at home performing to large audiences in a concert setting, where he weaves humor and stories about the music into his presentation, and small venues like clubs and coffeehouses where the intimacy of the setting allows him to connect with his listeners on an even more personal level. His arrangements of baby boomer classics like the Beatles, James Taylor, Motown and Simon and Garfunkel capture the spirit of the original pieces in fresh interpretations for solo guitar. See Rick’s special performance inside the gold dining room from 6-9 p.m.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, Bella Vita is proud to feature the velvety smooth vocals and blues-tinged looping guitar work of Dan Vega. Dan’s solo acoustic guitar and voice show features renditions of classic Jazz, RnB, Blues, and Pop hits that are sure to have you tapping your toes. With the recent release of his debut solo album, Dan is excited to bring his musical passion and talent to Sedona and the Verde Valley. See Dan’s intimate performance inside the gold dining room from 6-9 p.m.

Live music at Bella Vita is offered in their gold dining room during the cold weather months.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles West of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.