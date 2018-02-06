Letter: 9th Annual BeneVet was another success

Editor:

This years theme if you can call it a theme was loud and proud. As always, we were loud and in our bright shirts we definitely showed our pride.



There was a massive glow under the black lights highlighting everyone having fun and supporting Veterans at the same time.

Mike and I want to thank all that participated, sponsored and donated to our cause.



The Veterans will have more opportunities for better treatment because of you. Clinicians will be able to better serve the Veterans because of you. Thank you just does not seem like enough to say.



I also want to thank the people that assisted at the event. Their help keeps me somewhat sane. Mike Meehan, Larry Cravens, Gloria Waitkus, Darlene Williams, Alicia Ely, Walt Miller and all the staff at the bowling alley, THANK YOU! Walt and Mike thank you for putting up with all the insanity getting ready for the event.



We did it again and now will start thinking about the 10th Annual BeneVet.

Again, thank you all.

Nikki Miller

Camp Verde Promotions