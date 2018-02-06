O’Reilly Auto plans grand opening of Camp Verde location

CAMP VERDE – Since O’Reilly Auto Parts opened its Camp Verde location on Nov. 25, customers have been thanking management for coming to the east end of the Verde Valley, says Assistant Store Manager Jeremiah Littlepage.

With 10 employees on staff – five having come from either the Cottonwood or Sedona stores – Littlepage says customers are “happy there’s some competition in town.”

“Folks who are strictly O’Reilly are thrilled we’re in town,” Littlepage says.

Located at 1016 W. Finnie Flat Road, O’Reilly’s corporate offices have announced that their Camp Verde store will hold a grand opening from Feb. 14-27, with a Customer Appreciation Day scheduled from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Feb 16.

Though a date hasn’t been scheduled, O’Reilly Auto has also announced that it will donate $200 to Camp Verde’s Bread of Life Mission, a pleasant surprise to Bread of Life Director Duane Burris.

“Every little bit helps,” Burris says.

Burris says that Bread of Life receives the food it feeds the hungry via donation. So he expects the money would go toward other operational costs, such as gasoline for the Bread of Life truck, or for rent and electricity on their facility.

Family-founded in 1957, O’Reilly Auto operates more than 4,500 stores in 42 states. With the Camp Verde store open about nine weeks now, Littlepage says that as the business grows its Camp Verde location, the number of people it employs “will go up.”

